ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals Half of Managers Are More Invested in Their In-Person vs. Remote Employees' Growth

The majority of managers believe in-person employees are easier to train, better leaders, and superior communicators

SEATTLE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report exploring managers' perceptions of in-person versus remote workers. The report also delves into why managers may prioritize in-person direct reports over remote ones. In June, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 626 managers who oversee both in-person and remote employees.

According to the survey findings, most respondents believe that in-person workers possess superior professional skills. Seventy-six percent stated that in-person employees are easier to train, compared to 15 percent who find remote employees easier to train, and 10 percent who see no difference. Additionally, 58 percent indicated that in-person employees are better leaders, versus 13 percent who believe remote workers excel in leadership. Moreover, the majority of managers reported that in-person workers have better communication skills, are more accountable, are more trustworthy, and exhibit a better attitude.

"With the advent of remote work, managers have had to adapt to overseeing their teams without the traditional in-office presence. The old management techniques no longer apply effectively to a remote workforce, highlighting a need for new training and strategies," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "This shift has revealed that many managers lack the training and experience necessary to manage and motivate their staff when they can't physically see them working. As a result, they tend to focus on managing those they see, where they feel they have more control and influence, often viewing remote workers less favorably."

Survey results also indicate that 56 percent of managers are more invested in the growth of in-person employees, while 44 percent are neutral on the issue, and less than 1 percent prioritize remote employees' growth. Managers cite several reasons for this preference, including accessibility, the ability to build strong relationships, contribution to a positive work environment, and ease of performance assessments.

In addition to managers being less invested in remote direct reports, 25 percent are also more likely to fire remote workers, compared to 17 percent who would do the same for in-person workers. Managers cite several reasons for this, including the belief that remote workers require more supervision, frequently miss deadlines, and encounter more technical issues. Attendance problems, negative attitudes, and perceived incompetence are also cited as contributing factors.

This survey, commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online via Pollfish, was launched on June 12, 2024. A total of 626 managers participated, selected through specific screening questions to ensure they met the following criteria: they worked at least partially in-person, managed both in-person and remote employees, and operated in a corporate setting.

Participants were also required to be over 25 years old, have a household income of at least $50,000, possess an education level above high school, hold a managerial-level role or higher (such as owner/partner, president/CEO/chairperson, C-level executive, chief financial officer, chief technology officer, senior manager, director, HR manager, or middle manager), and work at a company with more than 10 employees. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/half-of-managers-are-more-invested-in-their-in-person-vs-remote-employees-growth/.

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

ResumeBuilder.com, ResumeBuilder.com, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com