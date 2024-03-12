ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals Job Seekers Who Used ChatGPT Negotiated Higher Salaries

"Job seekers should definitely use AI to help them with the job search process, but it needs to be utilized with caution. AI is pulling its information from what is online and not all advice and information is accurate." Post this

"Job seekers should definitely use AI to help them with the job search process, but it needs to be utilized with caution," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "AI is pulling its information from what is online and not all advice and information is accurate. Also, the world of work shifts frequently, and the preferences of recruiters and hiring managers are unique."

Survey results also highlight why job seekers use ChatGPT. Eighty-eight percent of users say they utilize the tool to 'improve application quality,' 76 percent say to 'appear more professional,' and 65 percent say 'to save time.'

The survey also found those who used ChatGPT were more likely to receive interview invitations and negotiate higher salaries compared to those who did not use the tool.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on Feb. 29, 2024, and consisted of 1,000 respondents. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to answer that they had actively engaged in a job search within the past year. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/job-seekers-who-used-chatgpt-negotiated-higher-salaries/

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

ResumeBuilder.com, Resume Builder, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE Resume Builder