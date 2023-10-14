ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals Nearly 1 in 4 Employees Were Forced to Return-to-Office Without Boss

"Inconsistent RTO and WFH expectations will impact morale if there isn't flexibility. Some people like going into the office and want that separation from their home, but those people should still be allowed WFH if there are other team members who are already WFH permanently." Tweet this

"Inconsistent RTO and WFH expectations will impact morale if there isn't flexibility. Some people like going into the office and want that separation from their home, but those people should still be allowed WFH if there are other team members who are already WFH permanently," says career and resume strategist Julia Toothacre.

Among all respondents, 39 percent say they are returning to the office because their boss is forcing them, and 60 percent say they are returning due to company policy. Based on their current number of mandated in-office days, 84 percent say they would prefer to work fewer days from the office. Of this group, 82 percent say they would prefer to work fully remotely.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It launched on September 21, 2023, and 800 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be employed for wages full-time with at least 11 employees at their company. All respondents were screened to include only those with a career in an office or corporate environment.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/nearly-1-in-4-workers-forced-to-rto-without-boss/

