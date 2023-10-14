ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals Nearly 1 in 4 Employees Were Forced to Return-to-Office Without Boss

Of all workers surveyed, 39 percent say their boss is forcing them to RTO, while 60 percent say it is company policy
SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that examines how many employees are expected to be in the office when their boss or other team members are not present. The report also shares insight into workers' attitudes toward returning to office and working from home. In total, ResumeBuilder.com researchers surveyed 800 full-time office workers who currently work fully in-person or hybrid.
Based on survey results, 23 percent of workers say their direct manager goes into the office less frequently than they do, 36 percent say their direct manager goes into the office more frequently than they do, and 42 percent say they both come in at around the same frequency. Likewise, 77 percent of respondents say they have team members who do not come into the office weekly even though they are personally mandated to. Additionally, 1 in 3 respondents say less than half of their team is in the office every week, and 54 percent say they have team members who are allowed to work fully remotely. Fifty-three percent say they are on video calls often while in the office.
"Inconsistent RTO and WFH expectations will impact morale if there isn't flexibility. Some people like going into the office and want that separation from their home, but those people should still be allowed WFH if there are other team members who are already WFH permanently," says career and resume strategist Julia Toothacre.
Among all respondents, 39 percent say they are returning to the office because their boss is forcing them, and 60 percent say they are returning due to company policy. Based on their current number of mandated in-office days, 84 percent say they would prefer to work fewer days from the office. Of this group, 82 percent say they would prefer to work fully remotely.
This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It launched on September 21, 2023, and 800 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be employed for wages full-time with at least 11 employees at their company. All respondents were screened to include only those with a career in an office or corporate environment.
To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/nearly-1-in-4-workers-forced-to-rto-without-boss/
ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM
ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.
Media Contact
PR Team, ResumeBuilder.com,, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com
SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com,
Share this article