ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals Nearly 3 in 10 Workers Plan To Quit by the End of 2024, Signaling Great Resignation 2.0

"Younger workers tend to switch jobs at a higher rate because they are trying to determine what type of function, industry, and environment would work best for them," explains Julia Toothacre, resume and career strategist at Resume Builder. "Along with that, you can increase your salary quicker when you change jobs every few years, and those early career years are the best time to do that."

Among respondents likely to quit their jobs this year, 56 percent cite low pay, 44 percent seek better benefits, and 43 percent experience excessive work stress. Other reasons for quitting include a lack of advancement, a heavy workload, and a desire to change industries. The most likely sectors to be impacted by resignations include the service, finance, and technology industries.

When seeking new jobs, these workers prioritize positions offering higher salaries, better benefits, and the option to work remotely. Additionally, 35 percent of all workers surveyed express a preference for a different work modality than their current one. Among fully in-person workers, 40 percent would prefer hybrid or remote positions. Furthermore, 29 percent of hybrid workers would prefer fully remote or fully in-person jobs, while 24 percent of fully remote workers would prefer hybrid or fully in-person roles.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It launched on July 10, 2024, and 1,000 participants completed the survey. To qualify, all respondents had to be ages 18 and over and currently employed for wages full-time. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/nearly-3-in-10-workers-plan-on-quitting-by-the-end-of-2024-signaling-great-resignation-2-0/.

