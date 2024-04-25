ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals That, Despite Public Perception, Majority of Workers Want To Be In-Person

Among full-time employees, 40 percent prefer working fully in person, and 32 percent favor a hybrid work model
SEATTLE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report exploring employee preferences for in-person, hybrid, or fully remote work arrangements. The report also shares insight into the primary reasons why workers want to work in person. The survey collected 1,250 responses from full-time employees.
According to the survey, 7 in 10 employees do not want to work fully remotely. Forty percent prefer to work entirely in person, while 32 percent favor hybrid work. Conversely, 28 percent prefer a fully remote work setup. Among hybrid workers, preferences for the number of in-person workdays are as follows: 13 percent say four days per week, 41 percent say three days per week, 27 percent say two days per week, and 10 percent say one day per week.
"With the tug-and-pull surrounding remote and hybrid work, the voices of those advocating for full-time in-office work have not always received equal attention," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "While the desire for some in-office presence remains prevalent, the extent of this preference remains subject to flux. It's clear that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer tenable in today's diverse workforce landscape. Yet, the specific configuration of in-office versus remote work versus hybrid continues to be a matter of ongoing negotiation and adaptation."
Survey findings also shed light on the reasons why employees prefer either in-person or remote work. The primary motivations for preferring in-person work include social interactions, faster communication, easier collaboration, and a clear separation between work and home life. Conversely, employees who want to work remotely value a flexible schedule, improved work-life balance, and having no commute.
This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on April 10, 2024, and 1,250 full-time workers completed the survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be over 18 and currently employed full-time. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/despite-public-perception-majority-of-workers-want-to-be-in-person/.
