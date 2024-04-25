ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals That, Despite Public Perception, Majority of Workers Want To Be In-Person

"With the tug-and-pull surrounding remote and hybrid work, the voices of those advocating for full-time in-office work have not always received equal attention," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. Post this

"With the tug-and-pull surrounding remote and hybrid work, the voices of those advocating for full-time in-office work have not always received equal attention," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "While the desire for some in-office presence remains prevalent, the extent of this preference remains subject to flux. It's clear that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer tenable in today's diverse workforce landscape. Yet, the specific configuration of in-office versus remote work versus hybrid continues to be a matter of ongoing negotiation and adaptation."

Survey findings also shed light on the reasons why employees prefer either in-person or remote work. The primary motivations for preferring in-person work include social interactions, faster communication, easier collaboration, and a clear separation between work and home life. Conversely, employees who want to work remotely value a flexible schedule, improved work-life balance, and having no commute.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on April 10, 2024, and 1,250 full-time workers completed the survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be over 18 and currently employed full-time. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/despite-public-perception-majority-of-workers-want-to-be-in-person/.

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

PR Team, Resume Builder, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com