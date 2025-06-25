Resume.org Survey: 1 in 10 Employers Refuse to Hire Gen Z Candidates Due to Ghosting

Gen Z candidates are gaining a reputation for ghosting, and in today's job market, it's not going unnoticed
KIRKLAND, Wash., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from a June 2025 survey exploring how Gen Z ghosting is affecting the hiring process. The survey of 1,115 U.S. hiring managers reveals that 54% have been ghosted by a Gen Z candidate after extending a job offer, and 9 in 10 say Gen Zers are more likely to ghost than other generations. One in ten hiring managers say they now refuse to consider Gen Z applicants at all.
Ghosting can happen at any stage. Employers report candidates who accept offers but never complete paperwork (27%), fail to show up on day one (26%), or quit without notice shortly after starting (29%). Others say Gen Zers ghost before initial contact (22%), after interviews (38%), or even after receiving an offer letter (22%).
The behavior is reshaping hiring strategies. Sixty-six percent of managers say ghosting has made hiring harder. Many now emphasize commitment expectations early (52%), follow up between offer and start date (43%), or delay formal offers (34%). Some favor older candidates (34%) or say trust in Gen Z has dropped (47%).
"Giving up on Gen Z is risky," says Kara Dennison, Resume.org's Head of Career Advising. "They're the future of the workforce. If companies want to reduce ghosting, they need to move faster, communicate clearly, and show authenticity."
This survey, conducted via Pollfish in June 2025, included 1,115 U.S. hiring managers. Respondents were screened to ensure they hold management roles and are involved in hiring.
The full report can be accessed here: https://www.resume.org/1-in-10-employers-refuse-to-hire-gen-z-candidates-due-to-ghosting/
