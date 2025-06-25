Resume.org Survey: 1 in 10 Employers Refuse to Hire Gen Z Candidates Due to Ghosting

"Giving up on Gen Z is risky," says Kara Dennison, Resume.org's Head of Career Advising. "They're the future of the workforce. If companies want to reduce ghosting, they need to move faster, communicate clearly, and show authenticity." Post this

The behavior is reshaping hiring strategies. Sixty-six percent of managers say ghosting has made hiring harder. Many now emphasize commitment expectations early (52%), follow up between offer and start date (43%), or delay formal offers (34%). Some favor older candidates (34%) or say trust in Gen Z has dropped (47%).

"Giving up on Gen Z is risky," says Kara Dennison, Resume.org's Head of Career Advising. "They're the future of the workforce. If companies want to reduce ghosting, they need to move faster, communicate clearly, and show authenticity."

This survey, conducted via Pollfish in June 2025, included 1,115 U.S. hiring managers. Respondents were screened to ensure they hold management roles and are involved in hiring.

The full report can be accessed here: https://www.resume.org/1-in-10-employers-refuse-to-hire-gen-z-candidates-due-to-ghosting/

