Resume.org Survey: 3 in 10 Young Men Targeted by Job Scam Texts Fell Victim

Americans are being targeted by fake job offers via text message, and many are falling for it.
KIRKLAND, Wash., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from a July 2025 survey revealing how widespread job scam texts have become. The survey of 2,034 U.S. adults found that 39% of Americans say they've received a fake job offer via text this year. While most deleted or ignored the message, 14% engaged with the scam in some way, and younger men were especially likely to fall victim. Among Gen Z men, 24% say they interacted with a job scam text, and among millennial men, that figure rises to 31%.
Of those who engaged with a scam, 48% shared personal information and 30% had money stolen from a bank account or credit card. Twenty-two percent say they gave money directly to the scammer, often to pay for fake equipment or training. Some lost as little as $100, but 12% say they sent more than $1,000. About 29% experienced identity theft, and 18% say they quit another job or delayed real interviews because they believed the offer was legitimate.
"There are several reasons younger people, especially young men, are more vulnerable to job scams," says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "Many are early in their careers and haven't developed instincts to spot red flags. Younger professionals are more comfortable with text and DM-based communication, so a job offer via text doesn't automatically raise suspicion for the younger generation as it does for older ones."
Most scam texts went unreported. While 80% of recipients say these messages made them more cautious, over half say they never reported the scam to anyone. Forty-five percent are now more skeptical of all recruiter outreach, 44% take more time to verify job listings, and 31% say they've become hesitant to apply for remote roles. One in four now delay responding to legitimate opportunities.
"People are falling for job scams because the system is broken," says Dennison. "Scams offer what the real job market doesn't: quick interest, easy money, and a sense of value. Many workers are desperate, underpaid, unemployed, or burned out from endless applications, ghosting, and interviews that go nowhere."
This survey, conducted via Pollfish in July 2025, included 2,034 U.S. residents. To view the full report, visit: https://www.resume.org/3-in-10-young-men-targeted-by-job-scam-texts-fell-victim/
