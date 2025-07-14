Resume.org Survey: 3 in 10 Young Men Targeted by Job Scam Texts Fell Victim

"People are falling for job scams because the system is broken. Scams offer what the real job market doesn't: quick interest, easy money, and a sense of value." Post this

"There are several reasons younger people, especially young men, are more vulnerable to job scams," says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "Many are early in their careers and haven't developed instincts to spot red flags. Younger professionals are more comfortable with text and DM-based communication, so a job offer via text doesn't automatically raise suspicion for the younger generation as it does for older ones."

Most scam texts went unreported. While 80% of recipients say these messages made them more cautious, over half say they never reported the scam to anyone. Forty-five percent are now more skeptical of all recruiter outreach, 44% take more time to verify job listings, and 31% say they've become hesitant to apply for remote roles. One in four now delay responding to legitimate opportunities.

"People are falling for job scams because the system is broken," says Dennison. "Scams offer what the real job market doesn't: quick interest, easy money, and a sense of value. Many workers are desperate, underpaid, unemployed, or burned out from endless applications, ghosting, and interviews that go nowhere."

This survey, conducted via Pollfish in July 2025, included 2,034 U.S. residents. To view the full report, visit: https://www.resume.org/3-in-10-young-men-targeted-by-job-scam-texts-fell-victim/

