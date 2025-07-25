Resume.org Survey: 6 in 10 Companies That Eliminated DEI Since Trump's Reelection Are Hiring Fewer Diverse Employees

"We are worse off as a company and our place in society since dropping the DEI policy." Post this

"Eliminating DEI programs, particularly due to political pressure, is short-sighted and creates long-term risks," says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "Companies that cut DEI programs are hiring fewer underrepresented employees, leading to reduced innovation, lower performance, and weaker talent pipelines."

Dennison adds that pulling back on DEI can harm a company's reputation and erode trust.

The survey also revealed that some companies are considering additional rollbacks. Among those that still have DEI initiatives, 16% say they're likely to eliminate them by the end of 2025, and 7% say they expect to within the next four years.

Reactions from business leaders were mixed. Some described DEI as divisive or ineffective, while others expressed disappointment and concern over the loss of progress. One respondent shared, "We are worse off as a company and our place in society since dropping the DEI policy."

This survey, conducted via Pollfish in July 2025, included 965 U.S. business leaders. Demographic and screening criteria ensured participants held relevant roles and represented companies that had DEI programs prior to November 2024. To view the full report, visit: https://www.resume.org/6-in-10-companies-that-eliminated-dei-since-trumps-reelection-are-hiring-fewer-diverse-employees/

