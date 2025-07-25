Resume.org Survey: 6 in 10 Companies That Eliminated DEI Since Trump's Reelection Are Hiring Fewer Diverse Employees

DEI program cuts are shifting hiring and promotion outcomes
KIRKLAND, Wash., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from a July 2025 survey of 965 U.S. companies that had DEI programs in place before the 2024 presidential election. Since President Trump's reelection, 20% of these companies say they've eliminated their DEI programs entirely. Another 10% have scaled back investment. Among those that cut back or eliminated DEI, 57% report hiring fewer underrepresented workers, and 30% say they're promoting fewer underrepresented employees. Many also report declines in morale, retention, and leadership diversity.
Three in four companies that cut DEI say they did so due to the political climate. Nearly half of business leaders at these companies report a drop in employee morale, and 39% say they've reduced benefits that were originally tied to DEI. Additionally, 35% say they're struggling to attract diverse talent, and 36% say retention has declined. About 1 in 5 say bias-related incidents have increased since eliminating their DEI efforts.
"Eliminating DEI programs, particularly due to political pressure, is short-sighted and creates long-term risks," says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "Companies that cut DEI programs are hiring fewer underrepresented employees, leading to reduced innovation, lower performance, and weaker talent pipelines."
Dennison adds that pulling back on DEI can harm a company's reputation and erode trust.
The survey also revealed that some companies are considering additional rollbacks. Among those that still have DEI initiatives, 16% say they're likely to eliminate them by the end of 2025, and 7% say they expect to within the next four years.
Reactions from business leaders were mixed. Some described DEI as divisive or ineffective, while others expressed disappointment and concern over the loss of progress. One respondent shared, "We are worse off as a company and our place in society since dropping the DEI policy."
This survey, conducted via Pollfish in July 2025, included 965 U.S. business leaders. Demographic and screening criteria ensured participants held relevant roles and represented companies that had DEI programs prior to November 2024. To view the full report, visit: https://www.resume.org/6-in-10-companies-that-eliminated-dei-since-trumps-reelection-are-hiring-fewer-diverse-employees/
Media Contact
Kelly Baker, Resume.org, 8002504815, [email protected]
SOURCE Resume.org
Share this article