Resume.org Survey: 7 in 10 Gen Z Workers Outsource Emotional Intelligence to AI

Gen Z workers are increasingly turning to AI for help managing workplace conflict
KIRKLAND, Wash., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resume.org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from a June 2025 survey exploring how Gen Z employees use AI to navigate workplace dynamics. The survey of 1,022 full-time Gen Z workers found that 76% use AI chatbots at work, and 94% of those have used the tools to handle a workplace issue, such as decoding messages, managing conflict, or deciding how to reply.
After using AI to address a conflict, 43% say they feel more confident, 38% feel validated, and 37% feel calmer. Nearly half say they change how they communicate, with 32% responding more assertively and 26% apologizing or taking responsibility.
However, not all outcomes are positive. Seventeen percent say AI has made them less likely to take personal responsibility, and 43% say it reinforced their biased reaction. About 35% say they rarely or never disagree with how the AI interprets a situation.
"Gen Z workers often feel more validated and confident after consulting AI because these tools offer immediate, judgment-free feedback in a format that feels safe and familiar," says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "Healthy workplace communication depends on empathy, active listening, and accountability. AI can complement that process, but it cannot replace it."
This survey, conducted via Pollfish in June 2025, included 1,022 full-time Gen Z workers. To view the full report, visit: https://www.resume.org/7-in-10-gen-z-workers-outsource-emotional-intelligence-to-ai/
