Resume.org Survey: 7 in 10 Gen Z Workers Outsource Emotional Intelligence to AI

However, not all outcomes are positive. Seventeen percent say AI has made them less likely to take personal responsibility, and 43% say it reinforced their biased reaction. About 35% say they rarely or never disagree with how the AI interprets a situation.

"Gen Z workers often feel more validated and confident after consulting AI because these tools offer immediate, judgment-free feedback in a format that feels safe and familiar," says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. "Healthy workplace communication depends on empathy, active listening, and accountability. AI can complement that process, but it cannot replace it."

