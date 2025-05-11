Resume.org Survey: 8 in 10 Hiring Managers Say Recent College Grads Didn't Work Out on the Job

"Colleges don't teach students how to behave in the workplace, and there is a lack of transitional support from both universities and employers." Post this

Managers also expressed broad concerns about workplace readiness. Nearly 8 in 10 (78%) say recent grads spend too much time on their phones, and more than half say they're unprepared for the workforce and difficult to manage. A majority say these employees are often late to work (66%) or meetings (55%), turn in assignments late (60%), and frequently deliver poor-quality work (62%). Concerns about professionalism are also common: 58% say recent grads fail to dress appropriately, and 56% say they don't always use proper workplace language.

Only 58% of companies say they plan to hire from the class of 2025, and 1 in 6 hiring managers admit they're hesitant to hire recent graduates at all. Those open to hiring Gen Z candidates say they're looking for qualities like initiative (57%), a positive attitude (53%), a strong work ethic (52%), adaptability (51%), and openness to feedback (50%).

"Colleges don't teach students how to behave in the workplace, and there is a lack of transitional support from both universities and employers," says Resume.org's Career Coach Irina Pichura. "Most students graduate with little exposure to professional environments, so when they arrive at their first job, they're often learning basic workplace norms for the first time. Colleges should have a workplace training program to support graduates' transition to the workplace."

Pichura also shares advice for recent grads on how to demonstrate initiative during and after the hiring process. "During the interview, candidates should come prepared with research and ideas. Use real examples to show how you took initiative, and follow up with a thoughtful thank-you email. Once hired, look for ways to take ownership of tasks, ask for feedback, and go beyond your role. That's how you build trust and credibility."

This survey, conducted in April 2025 via Pollfish, included 1,000 U.S. hiring managers. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions to ensure they hold management-level positions and are involved in hiring for entry-level roles. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resume.org/recent-college-grads-are-hard-to-manage-and-always-on-their-phones-many-managers-avoid-hiring-them/

