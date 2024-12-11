Resume.org Survey Shows 1 in 3 Companies Are Forcing Return-to-Office Due to Existing Lease Agreements

Office lease agreements are driving some companies' return-to-office policies

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resume.Org, the leading platform for building a resume, has released findings from a November 2024 survey of 900 business leaders whose companies implemented return-to-office (RTO) policies after the pandemic. The survey reveals that lease agreements and office utilization play a significant role in shaping RTO policies.

By 2025, 73% of companies surveyed will require employees to work in the office three or more days a week, with nearly 30% mandating a full five-day schedule. The primary drivers for RTO policies include fostering collaboration and teamwork (69%), improving communication (58%), strengthening company culture (51%), boosting productivity (47%), and maximizing office space use (40%).

Two-thirds of surveyed companies currently lease office space, with nearly half of these leases extending to 2028 or beyond. For over half of the companies leasing office space, current lease terms influence their RTO policies, with 16% reporting a major impact and 38% some impact.

When their lease expires, 23% of companies plan to decrease the amount of office space they rent. Of these companies, 32% will reduce the number of required days in the office, and 8% will stop requiring employees to go into the office.

This survey, conducted via Pollfish in November 2024, included 900 business leaders whose companies implemented RTO policies after the pandemic. Respondents met specific demographic and screening criteria to qualify. You can view the full write-up here: https://www.resume.org/1-in-3-companies-are-forcing-return-to-office-due-to-existing-office-leases-agreements/

Media Contact

Kelly Baker, Resume.Org, 000-0000, [email protected]

SOURCE Resume.Org