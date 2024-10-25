Resume.org Survey Shows 6 in 10 Resume Fraudsters Landed a Job in 2024

"Companies increasingly prioritize verification, meaning that falsifying credentials or skills can quickly lead to disqualification, job loss, or even damage to one's professional reputation." Post this

Respondents reported lying about a variety of resume details, with the most common misrepresentations including altering dates of positions held (50%), exaggerating responsibilities or experience (32%), and misrepresenting current employment status (21%). Other lies included falsifying job titles (18%), overstating AI-related skills (11%), and providing inaccurate references (15%).

"Companies increasingly prioritize verification, meaning that falsifying credentials or skills can quickly lead to disqualification, job loss, or even damage to one's professional reputation. Beyond immediate consequences, there are long-term risks—many industries, especially tech and finance, have networks where reputational damage can limit future opportunities," says Maxime Bouillon, Co-founder & CEO at Archie.

Desperation played a significant role in driving candidates to lie, with 54% citing urgency in finding a job as their primary motivator. An additional 42% said they felt pressured to meet job qualifications, and 32% admitted they wanted to stand out in a competitive market. Other reasons for lying included aiming for a better position (22%) and seeking a higher salary (20%).

Nearly half of resume fraudsters believed they wouldn't have received a job offer without lying, while 54% felt confident they could have landed a position without misrepresenting themselves. Despite the risks, 73% of respondents said they would consider lying on their resume again, and 81% believe it is ultimately the hiring manager's responsibility to verify the accuracy of the information provided.

The survey was conducted via Pollfish in October 2024 and included respondents who had applied for jobs in 2024 using a resume. You can view the full write-up here: https://www.resume.org/6-in-10-resume-fraudsters-landed-a-job-in-2024/

