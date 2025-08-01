ResumeTemplates Survey Finds Nearly Half of Gen Zers Have Mom Regularly Talk to Their Boss

New survey reveals surprising level of parental involvement in Gen Z careers
SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 831 full-time Gen Z workers reveals that many are relying heavily on their parents — not just in their job search, but in their day-to-day work life. Nearly half (45%) say their parent regularly communicates with their current manager, and 1 in 4 brought a parent to their job interview.
Parental support goes far beyond resume reviews
While it's common to ask parents for input, many Gen Zers take it further.
- 31% had a parent write their resume
- 77% brought a parent to a job interview
- 53% had a parent speak directly with a hiring manager
- 73% get parental help completing work assignments
- 57% have brought a parent to their current workplace
More than 8 in 10 say their parents have helped review performance reviews, pack their lunch, or talk to their manager about time off, raises, or promotions.
"Parents can be valuable mentors, especially if they've worked in similar fields," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "But when parents directly contact a child's boss or attend interviews, it can hurt the employee's credibility and stunt professional development."
Parents are negotiating raises, attending interviews, and emailing hiring managers
Among Gen Zers surveyed:
- 63% had a parent submit applications for them
- 54% had a parent email a hiring manager
- 48% had a parent complete a test assignment
- 41% had a parent handle an HR screening call
During interviews, 40% say their parent sat in, 34% say they answered questions, and 27% say their parent helped negotiate compensation.
Toothacre adds: "Early-career professionals need to learn how to navigate workplace conversations on their own. HR departments, mentorship programs, and online resources can all help bridge the gap."
This survey was conducted in July 2025 via Pollfish among 831 U.S. Gen Zers working full-time who met specific demographic and screening criteria.
