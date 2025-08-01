ResumeTemplates Survey Finds Nearly Half of Gen Zers Have Mom Regularly Talk to Their Boss

"When parents directly contact a child's boss or attend interviews, it can hurt the employee's credibility and stunt professional development." Post this

31% had a parent write their resume

77% brought a parent to a job interview

53% had a parent speak directly with a hiring manager

73% get parental help completing work assignments

57% have brought a parent to their current workplace

More than 8 in 10 say their parents have helped review performance reviews, pack their lunch, or talk to their manager about time off, raises, or promotions.

"Parents can be valuable mentors, especially if they've worked in similar fields," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "But when parents directly contact a child's boss or attend interviews, it can hurt the employee's credibility and stunt professional development."

Parents are negotiating raises, attending interviews, and emailing hiring managers

Among Gen Zers surveyed:

63% had a parent submit applications for them

54% had a parent email a hiring manager

48% had a parent complete a test assignment

41% had a parent handle an HR screening call

During interviews, 40% say their parent sat in, 34% say they answered questions, and 27% say their parent helped negotiate compensation.

Toothacre adds: "Early-career professionals need to learn how to navigate workplace conversations on their own. HR departments, mentorship programs, and online resources can all help bridge the gap."

This survey was conducted in July 2025 via Pollfish among 831 U.S. Gen Zers working full-time who met specific demographic and screening criteria.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/nearly-half-of-gen-zers-have-mom-regularly-talk-to-their-boss/

