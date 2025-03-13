ResumeTemplates.com Survey: 1 in 8 Workers Say Honestly Answering "What Did You Do Last Week?" Could Get Them Fired

"Gen Zers in particular tend to do what's required of them but aren't willing to overextend themselves unless it's going to lead to a promotion." Post this

Many employees who aren't putting in full-time hours actively try to appear busy. The most common tactics include stretching tasks throughout the day rather than completing them quickly (71%) and keeping work apps open while handling personal tasks (47%). Additionally, 26% delay task submissions until the deadline, 21% send emails or Slack messages outside work hours to create the illusion of productivity, and 17% attend unnecessary meetings to seem engaged.

Concerns over transparency are particularly pronounced among younger employees. Among Gen Zers, 19% say they would worry about facing consequences if they had to submit a completely honest, detailed report of their weekly activities. Within the group of Gen Z employees working 30 hours or less per week, this figure rises to 29%. Furthermore, 13% of Gen Zers admit they would lie on such a report.

"Workload depends on the role, industry, and level, but early-career workers often complete tasks quickly, leaving downtime," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "Gen Zers in particular tend to do what's required of them but aren't willing to overextend themselves unless it's going to lead to a promotion."

