ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Companies Report They've Lost Customers Due to Gen Z Employees' Behavior

"Gen Zers are still in the early stages of their careers and may need additional guidance on professionalism," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates.com. "With the right training and feedback, many of these challenges can be addressed. Companies have an opportunity to bridge this gap and foster professional growth for young employees, particularly in customer-facing roles where effective communication and attention to detail are crucial."

Over 40% of hiring managers report that Gen Z employees have negatively impacted customer satisfaction, with nearly a quarter (24%) even indicating they've lost clients due to Gen Z behavior. Additionally, almost half (48%) have had to reassign or remove Gen Z employees from client-facing roles following complaints.

While some hiring managers (1 in 8) are hesitant to place Gen Z in client-facing roles, many remain open to hiring Gen Z employees. Three in four managers believe Gen Z employees need extra customer service training compared to older generations.

This survey, conducted by ResumeTemplates.com and administered via Pollfish in October 2024, included responses from hiring managers involved in recruitment for customer-facing positions. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria such as age, income level, management role, and hiring responsibilities.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-4-companies-report-theyve-lost-customers-due-to-gen-z-employees-behavior/

