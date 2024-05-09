ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Gen Zers Brought a Parent to a Job Interview

"A parent's help should bolster a child's development and eventual independence," says ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer Andrew Stoner. Post this

"The number of employment opportunities and complexity of the job market are factors causing Gen Zers to seek parental help," says ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer Andrew Stoner. "Knowing what a company does, verifying its legitimacy, and understanding what a specific job entails are tasks that can be challenging for someone without any formal work experience. A parent's help should bolster a child's development and eventual independence."

Survey findings also illuminate additional ways Gen Zers involved their parents during their job search. Among those who sought help, 24 percent reported their parents submitting job applications on their behalf, 13 percent had their parents complete their human resources screening calls, and 26 percent brought their parents to an in-person interview. Furthermore, 55 percent of respondents asked for help with their resumes, and 49 percent sought assistance with their cover letters.

The survey was conducted in April 2024. In total, 1,428 U.S. respondents were surveyed. To participate, respondents needed to confirm that they had searched for a job in the last year and were between the ages of 18 and 27. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-4-gen-zers-brought-a-parent-to-a-job-interview/.

