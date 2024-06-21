ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 1 in 7 Hiring Managers Less Likely To Hire Candidates Who List Pronouns on Resumes

"It makes practical sense for candidates, and not only for those who are non-binary or transgender, to include their pronouns on their resume." Post this

Among respondents who are more likely to hire a candidate who lists their pronouns on their resume, 73 percent believe the candidate would align well with the company culture. Additionally, 69 percent think that it would support diversity and inclusion initiatives, and 57 percent have a personal preference for individuals who include their pronouns. Conversely, of those who are less likely to hire such candidates, 63 percent are concerned that the candidate might be overly political, 61 percent worry about potential conflicts with other employees, 58 percent believe that the candidate would not mesh well with the company culture, and 41 percent have a personal aversion to the practice of listing pronouns.

"It makes practical sense for candidates, and not only for those who are non-binary or transgender, to include their pronouns on their resume. It is also useful information to have if the candidate's name doesn't make their gender obvious, allowing you to avoid the uncomfortable situation of misgendering them," says Rob Boyle, marketing operations director at Airswift.

Survey results also highlight that 33 percent of hiring managers believe pronouns have led to issues in the workplace. Reported challenges include misunderstandings or confusion about which pronouns to use, discomfort from some employees in using certain pronouns, the need for additional training and education on pronoun usage, resistance to shifts from traditional gender norms, and conflicts among employees over pronoun use. Notably, 18 percent of hiring managers feel uncomfortable using gender non-conforming pronouns in the workplace.

The survey, conducted in June 2024 via the Pollfish platform, included 1,000 U.S. hiring managers. To participate, respondents had to confirm their involvement in hiring at their workplace and their familiarity with the concept of using preferred pronouns. Additionally, they needed to meet specific demographic criteria: age 25 or older, household income of $50,000 or more, a managerial-level position or higher, employment at a company with at least 11 employees, and a minimum education level of a high school diploma. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-7-hiring-managers-less-likely-to-hire-candidates-who-list-pronouns-on-resume/

