ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 4 in 10 Companies Will Replace Workers With AI in 2025

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeTemplates.com, the leading platform for free professional resume templates and examples, has published a recent survey report examining the adoption of AI in the workplace and its impacts on jobs. In August, ResumeTemplates.com surveyed 984 business leaders in the United States across industries.
According to the survey, the adoption of AI is not just a distant possibility but a present reality, as 27% of companies have already begun laying off employees this year due to AI integration. This statistic underscores the urgency with which businesses are embracing AI as a critical component of their operations. Further, more than one-third of business leaders at companies that plan to use AI in 2025, indicate they definitely (17%) or probably (21%) expect layoffs next year as a result of AI.
"AI technology is advancing quickly, and one of the main selling points is efficiency," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "There are many AI programs out there that supplement or do the work of positions that don't require significant human interaction."
Survey findings also suggest as AI takes a more prominent role in the workplace, companies are increasingly prioritizing AI-related skills in their hiring processes. According to the survey, 87% of respondents believe that AI experience is a valuable asset for new hires, and 67% say employees with AI skill will have more job security. This trend reflects the growing importance of AI proficiency in ensuring job security and career advancement in the modern workforce.
This survey, conducted in August 2024, and included 984 U.S. business leaders. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/4-in-10-companies-will-replace-workers-with-ai-in-2025/
