ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 4 in 10 Companies Will Replace Workers With AI in 2025

"AI technology is advancing quickly, and one of the main selling points is efficiency," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "There are many AI programs out there that supplement or do the work of positions that don't require significant human interaction."

Survey findings also suggest as AI takes a more prominent role in the workplace, companies are increasingly prioritizing AI-related skills in their hiring processes. According to the survey, 87% of respondents believe that AI experience is a valuable asset for new hires, and 67% say employees with AI skill will have more job security. This trend reflects the growing importance of AI proficiency in ensuring job security and career advancement in the modern workforce.

This survey, conducted in August 2024, and included 984 U.S. business leaders. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/4-in-10-companies-will-replace-workers-with-ai-in-2025/

