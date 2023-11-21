ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 55 Percent of Workers Will Apply for New Jobs in 2024, Majority Will Use AI-Generated Resume

Salary has always been a top reason for employees seeking new opportunities," says Andrew Stoner, ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer and Career Coach. "Work-life balance has also received more attention than ever as both employees and employers cope with the new post-COVID normal." Post this

"Salary has always been a top reason for employees seeking new opportunities," says Andrew Stoner, ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer and Career Coach. "Work-life balance has also received more attention than ever as both employees and employers cope with the new post-COVID normal."

Of workers who say they will apply for new jobs next year, 2 in 3 admit they are 'very likely' or 'likely' to apply using a resume created by AI. Additionally, 62 percent say they are likely to use AI to write their cover letter. In fact, 26 percent of respondents say they have used AI to write a resume in the past, and 24 percent have used it to write a cover letter. However, 92 percent say they had to make manual edits to their AI-generated resumes and 85 percent say they had to make manual edits to their AI-generated cover letters.

ResumeTemplates.com conducted this survey on November 9, 2023, using SurveyMonkey. Respondents, collected using the SurveyMonkey Audience, consisted of a national sample of 800 employed Americans representative of the United States population by age, gender, and income. To view the complete report, please visit: http://www.resumetemplates.com/half-of-workers-will-apply-for-new-jobs-in-2024-majority-will-use-ai-generated-resume/

Media Contact

ResumeTemplates, ResumeTemplates, (800) 719-7459, [email protected], ResumeTemplates.com

SOURCE ResumeTemplates