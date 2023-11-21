ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 55 Percent of Workers Will Apply for New Jobs in 2024, Majority Will Use AI-Generated Resume

Workers who plan to seek out new job opportunities want higher salaries, improved work-life balance, and better benefits
SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeTemplates.com, the leading platform for free professional resume templates and examples, has published a recent survey report that investigates workers' 2024 plans to quit and apply for new jobs. The report also shares insight into workers' use of artificial intelligence tools for resumes and cover letters. ResumeTemplates.com researchers gathered and analyzed survey responses from 800 workers in the United States.
According to the survey, 35 percent of workers say they are 'very likely' or 'likely' to quit their jobs in 2024. Likewise, 55 percent say they are 'very likely' or 'likely' to apply for new jobs in 2024. Among this group, 68 percent say they plan to look for a new job to earn a higher salary. Furthermore, 51 percent say they want improved work-life balance and 45 percent say they want better benefits.
"Salary has always been a top reason for employees seeking new opportunities," says Andrew Stoner, ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer and Career Coach. "Work-life balance has also received more attention than ever as both employees and employers cope with the new post-COVID normal."
Of workers who say they will apply for new jobs next year, 2 in 3 admit they are 'very likely' or 'likely' to apply using a resume created by AI. Additionally, 62 percent say they are likely to use AI to write their cover letter. In fact, 26 percent of respondents say they have used AI to write a resume in the past, and 24 percent have used it to write a cover letter. However, 92 percent say they had to make manual edits to their AI-generated resumes and 85 percent say they had to make manual edits to their AI-generated cover letters.
ResumeTemplates.com conducted this survey on November 9, 2023, using SurveyMonkey. Respondents, collected using the SurveyMonkey Audience, consisted of a national sample of 800 employed Americans representative of the United States population by age, gender, and income. To view the complete report, please visit: http://www.resumetemplates.com/half-of-workers-will-apply-for-new-jobs-in-2024-majority-will-use-ai-generated-resume/
