ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds 7 in 10 Full-Time Workers Seek Extra Income To Cover Holiday Expenses This Year

"Gig work, seasonal jobs, and freelancing are popular because they're often short-term, skill-based, and require minimal experience, making it easier for workers to earn extra without extensive training." Post this

Popular types of extra work include food and package delivery (42%), seasonal retail jobs (32%), and freelancing (27%), such as writing or graphic design. Ride-sharing services (26%), pet or house sitting (16%), social media influencing (15%), and restaurant or bar work (14%) also feature among common choices.

"Picking up seasonal work isn't a new concept, but now there are more flexible options than ever," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist, Julia Toothacre. "Gig work, seasonal jobs, and freelancing are popular because they're often short-term, skill-based, and require minimal experience, making it easier for workers to earn extra without extensive training."

When asked about their ability to afford the holidays on their current income, 42% of respondents say it's either definitely (16%) or probably (26%) not enough. Just 18% say their salary is definitely sufficient, while 26% feel it probably is, and 14% remain uncertain.

Of those working extra hours, 81% are doing so to cover gift costs, 50% for holiday meals and gatherings, and 38% for travel.

More than one-quarter of workers taking on extra work expect a drop in productivity at their main job.

This survey, conducted in November 2024, included 1,250 U.S. respondents who work full-time. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/7-in-10-full-time-workers-seek-extra-income-to-cover-holiday-expenses-this-year/

ABOUT RESUMETEMPLATES.COM

ResumeTemplates.com offers a comprehensive selection of free, industry-specific resume templates, tailored to meet the needs of various job seekers. The website also provides extensive resources to help facilitate the job application process, including expert advice, resume examples, and tips and tricks for creating impactful resumes. For more information, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/.

Media Contact

Abigail Davis, ResumeTemplates.com, 000-0000, [email protected]

SOURCE ResumeTemplates.com; ResumeTemplates.com