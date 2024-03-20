ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds Candidates Who Used ChatGPT For Skills Assessments Were 55 Percent More Likely to Get Hired

"I would assert that the assessment instructions should always be adhered to," says Andrew Stoner. "This is a new gray area that is likely to become more defined in the near future, as employers are increasingly likely to specify whether ChatGPT is acceptable to use for skill assessments." Post this

Survey results highlight the correlation between ChatGPT usage and hiring probability. Ninety-six percent of ChatGPT users say they were hired, compared to only 62 percent of non-users. However, while 38 percent of hired ChatGPT users say they find the role 'very' or 'extremely challenging,' only 18 percent of hired non-users say the same thing.

"From an ethical standpoint, I would assert that the assessment instructions should always be adhered to," says ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer Andrew Stoner. "However, this is a new gray area that is likely to become more defined in the near future, as employers are increasingly likely to specify whether ChatGPT or other technology is acceptable to use for skill assessments."

The survey was conducted in March 2024, consisting of 887 U.S. respondents. To take the survey, respondents had to report that they applied to at least one job within the past year, and completed an online skills assessment as part of the hiring process. To view the full report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/candidates-who-used-chatgpt-to-complete-their-skill-assessment-were-55-more-likely-to-get-hired/

ABOUT RESUMETEMPLATES.COM

ResumeTemplates.com offers a comprehensive selection of free, industry-specific resume templates, tailored to meet the needs of various job seekers. The website also provides extensive resources to help facilitate the job application process, including expert advice, resume examples, and tips and tricks for creating impactful resumes. For more information, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/.

Media Contact

ResumeTemplates, ResumeTemplates, 000-0000, [email protected], ResumeTemplates.com

SOURCE ResumeTemplates