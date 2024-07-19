ResumeTemplates.com Survey Finds ChatGPT Helps 4 in 10 Users Get Raises, as Workers' Fears of AI Fizzle

"Workers report that ChatGPT assists them in completing assignments more quickly and delivering higher quality results. This combination creates a win-win scenario for employers and workers, and I believe signals an eagerness on the part of workers to learn and adapt to new technology." Post this

These ChatGPT users claim the AI tool has helped them save time at work. Notably, 16 percent of workers report saving one to two hours per week, 22 percent save three to four hours, and 30 percent save five to eight hours. Additionally, 11 percent save nine to 10 hours, and 18 percent save more than 10 hours per week. With the time saved, 94 percent of respondents say they reinvest "all" or "some" of that time back into the company.

"Workers report that ChatGPT assists them in completing assignments more quickly and delivering higher quality results," says ResumeTemplates' executive resume writer and career coach Andrew Stoner. "This combination creates a win-win scenario for employers and workers, and I believe signals an eagerness on the part of workers to learn and adapt to new technology."

Survey findings also suggest a significant impact of ChatGPT on respondents' professional careers. In fact, 38 percent report earning a raise as a result of using ChatGPT. Furthermore, workers say ChatGPT has led to faster task completion, increased productivity, reduced stress levels, and enhanced problem-solving capabilities. Looking ahead, workers believe ChatGPT will continue to benefit their careers by helping them secure promotions, raises, more advanced roles, and better job offers.

This survey, conducted on June 26, 2024, included 1,666 U.S. respondents who spend the majority of their day on a computer. Among them, 600 completed the full survey. To qualify for the full survey, respondents had to indicate they use ChatGPT at least once a month at work. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/chatgpt-helps-4-in-10-users-get-raises-as-workers-fears-of-ai-fizzle/

