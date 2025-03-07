ResumeTemplates.com Survey: Half of Workers Fear Trump's Policies Will Lead to Layoffs

"Productivity will go down when employees are worried and stressed. Leaders need to communicate how policies may impact their business and provide transparency where possible. If mass layoffs aren't planned, employees need to hear that. Workers need to know their jobs are safe." Post this

One in four workers report that Trump's presidency has negatively affected their productivity, primarily due to stress and anxiety over his policies. Workplace tensions have also risen, with 28% of employees citing increased conflict over political and social issues. Additionally, 23% of workers believe equal employment protections are weakening, and 22% report reductions or eliminations of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

"Productivity will go down when employees are worried and stressed," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "Leaders need to communicate how policies may impact their business and provide transparency where possible. If mass layoffs aren't planned, employees need to hear that. Workers need to know their jobs are safe."

Beyond job security, workers are also concerned about financial and workplace protections. Sixty-seven percent worry about Social Security and retirement benefits under Trump's administration, while 65% are concerned about taxes, and 61% about employee rights and workplace protections. Rising living costs remain a top issue, with 48% saying they are very concerned and 25% somewhat concerned.

This survey, conducted in February 2025 via Pollfish, included 1,183 U.S. full-time workers. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/half-of-workers-fear-trumps-policies-will-lead-to-layoffs/

