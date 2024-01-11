ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals 1 in 10 Candidates Lied During the Hiring Process in 2023

"While I would never encourage a candidate to lie, it is always beneficial to specifically tailor a resume for the target position and be well-prepared for any potential questions about skills and experience." Post this

"Intentionally lying is a calculated risk and remains a moral/ethical question as well; evidenced by the 49% of respondents who expressed regret about lying," says Resume Template's Executive Resume Writer and Career Coach Andrew Stoner. "While I would never encourage a candidate to lie, it is always beneficial to specifically tailor a resume for the target position and be well-prepared for any potential questions about skills and experience."

Survey results highlight that 72 percent of candidates who lied during the hiring process received a job offer, compared to 62 percent of candidates who did not lie. Only 20 percent of respondents who lied say they faced consequences for being deceitful. In fact, 65 percent claim that lying 'definitely' or 'probably' helped them get a higher salary. Additionally, 63 percent say lying 'definitely' or 'somewhat' helped them succeed professionally.

ResumeTemplates.com conducted this survey on December 21, 2023. In total, 1,300 respondents in the United States were surveyed. To qualify for the survey, respondents had to report that they applied to at least one job in 2023. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-10-candidates-lied-in-the-hiring-process-in-2023-leading-to-more-job-offers-higher-salaries/

