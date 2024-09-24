ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals 1 in 10 Companies Increasing In-Office Days Aim To Push Employees To Quit

"There are many factors behind why a company might increase RTO," says ResumeTemplate's Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "One of the main ones, which most companies are reluctant to admit, but did reveal in this poll, is the hope that employees will quit, allowing them to avoid layoffs." Post this

The primary reasons for increasing in-office work days include boosting productivity (70%) and fostering collaboration (65%). Additional motivations include improving employee oversight (50%), making better use of office space (42%), and even encouraging employees to quit (8%). Notably, a majority of companies acknowledge they are disregarding employee preferences for hybrid or remote work.

"There are many factors behind why a company might increase RTO," says ResumeTemplate's Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "One of the main ones, which most companies are reluctant to admit, but did reveal in this poll, is the hope that employees will quit, allowing them to avoid layoffs."

Survey findings also indicate that companies hoping certain employees will quit aim to eliminate those they perceive as less dedicated (54%) or underperforming (48%). Additionally, companies believe this strategy will help reduce costs (48%), avoid layoffs (48%), and remove employees seen as lazy (43%).

This survey, conducted in September 2024, included 1,551 U.S. business leaders. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-10-companies-increasing-in-office-days-aim-to-push-employees-to-quit/

