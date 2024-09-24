ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals 1 in 10 Companies Increasing In-Office Days Aim To Push Employees To Quit

Encouraging employees to quit, driving productivity among reasons companies are pushing RTO
SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeTemplates.com, the leading platform for free professional resume templates and examples, has published a recent survey report examining the motivations behind increasing in-office days. In September, ResumeTemplates.com surveyed 1,551 business leaders in the United States.
According to the findings, 26% of companies have already expanded their return-to-office (RTO) requirements in 2024, with an additional 12% planning to do so by year-end. Looking ahead, another 9% of businesses expect to follow suit in 2025. Among companies that have increased or plan to increase RTO days, 34% have moved or will move to a five-day in-office schedule, while 28% are shifting to three days per week, 25% to four days, and 14% to one or two days per week.
The primary reasons for increasing in-office work days include boosting productivity (70%) and fostering collaboration (65%). Additional motivations include improving employee oversight (50%), making better use of office space (42%), and even encouraging employees to quit (8%). Notably, a majority of companies acknowledge they are disregarding employee preferences for hybrid or remote work.
"There are many factors behind why a company might increase RTO," says ResumeTemplate's Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "One of the main ones, which most companies are reluctant to admit, but did reveal in this poll, is the hope that employees will quit, allowing them to avoid layoffs."
Survey findings also indicate that companies hoping certain employees will quit aim to eliminate those they perceive as less dedicated (54%) or underperforming (48%). Additionally, companies believe this strategy will help reduce costs (48%), avoid layoffs (48%), and remove employees seen as lazy (43%).
This survey, conducted in September 2024, included 1,551 U.S. business leaders. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-10-companies-increasing-in-office-days-aim-to-push-employees-to-quit/
