ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals 1 in 4 Hiring Managers Consider Young Gen Zers Unemployable Due to Lack of Workplace Skills

"One thing to remember is that every young generation goes through this kind of criticism," says Julia Toothacre, chief career strategist at ResumeTemplates.com. "Millennials were called lazy and entitled. Gen Z is getting branded as lacking work ethic and accountability."

Other key findings from the survey include:

Seventeen percent say their employer is not very (15%) or not at all willing (2%) to hire young Gen Zers for full-time roles

Fifty-six percent say their employers are offering part-time roles instead; 47% are offering contract work, 45% paid internships, and 17% unpaid internships

Thirty-eight percent say young Gen Zers at their workplace are offered lower pay than older coworkers for similar job roles; nearly half of this group believes that the current job market allows employers to offer lower pay to this age group

This survey was conducted in July 2024. In total, 1,000 U.S. respondents completed the survey. To take the full survey, respondents had to answer that they were very involved in their employer's hiring process. They also had to identify themselves as age 25 or older, currently employed for wages, working at a company with 11 or more employees, earning an annual household income of at least $50,000, and as one of the following job roles: owner or partner, president/CEO/chairperson, C-level executive, middle management, chief financial officer (CFO), chief technical officer (CTO), senior management, director, human resources manager, business administrator, or supervisor. To view the full write-up please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-4-hiring-managers-say-young-gen-zers-are-unemployable/.

