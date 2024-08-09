ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals 1 in 6 Americans Don't Think a Woman Can Handle the Job of Being President

"While there are people who still believe women aren't fit for leadership, there are significantly more who do. Had this poll been conducted 30 years ago, I think the results would have been very different. Times are changing and people's perceptions are changing in a positive way." Post this

"While there are people who still believe women aren't fit for leadership, there are significantly more who do. Had this poll been conducted 30 years ago, I think the results would have been very different. We need to acknowledge that times are changing and people's perceptions are changing in a positive way," says Julia Toothacre, ResumeTemplates.com's Chief Career Strategist.

Similarly, while 53 percent of Americans have no preference for being managed by men or women, 28 percent prefer men, while 16 percent prefer women. Men are viewed as more serious, experienced, and confident.

When asked to what extent they agree or disagree with statements about women in leadership roles, 62 percent of Americans agree that women are not taken seriously as leaders, and 56 percent believe women are not respected as leaders. Additionally, 47 percent think women are more likely to be influenced by emotions than logic, and 47 percent consider women too emotional.

Half of Americans say sexism in the workplace is a problem. Fifty-five percent view it as a major or moderate problem. Additionally, 68 percent think women face discrimination in leadership roles more often or much more frequently than men. Nineteen percent believe the discrimination is about the same for both genders.

Conducted in July 2024, this survey gathered responses from 1,306 U.S. adults. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-6-americans-dont-think-a-woman-can-handle-the-job-of-being-president/

