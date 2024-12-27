ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals 3 in 10 Gen Zers Believe CEOs Are Evil; Many Support Release of Mangione

The majority of Gen Zers feel CEOs wield excessive power, with some expressing extreme views about corporate accountability

SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeTemplates.com, the leading platform for professional resume templates and career advice, has released findings from a recent survey revealing critical attitudes among Gen Z toward corporate leaders. Conducted in December 2024, the survey of 1,200 U.S.-based Gen Zers highlights the sentiment that CEOs hold excessive power and are overcompensated, with some respondents expressing extreme views about corporate accountability.

According to the survey, more than half of Gen Zers (55%) believe CEOs wield excessive power in society, particularly influencing elections, the economy, and policymaking. Additionally, 59% of respondents believe CEOs are overpaid, with most saying total annual compensation should not exceed $750,000. Only 7% of respondents support unlimited earning potential for CEOs. The survey also found that 39% of Gen Zers believe all levels of a workforce equally contribute to a company's success, while only 20% think CEOs create the most value within an organization.

The survey also explored Gen Z's perceptions of corporate leadership. More than half believe CEOs are responsible for driving corporate greed, and 30% of respondents view CEOs as "evil," reflecting deep skepticism toward corporate leadership.

Additionally, the survey examined opinions on high-profile cases like Brian Thompson's killing. Among respondents, 21% agreed that "CEOs deserve to lose their lives for their professional actions," including 7% who strongly agreed. When asked specifically about Brian Thompson's killing, 22% of respondents believe he definitely (10%) or probably (12%) deserved what happened to him. Regarding Luigi Mangione, Thompson's accused killer, 21% supported his release, while 51% opposed it.

This survey, conducted December 18, 2024, via Pollfish, gathered responses from 1,200 U.S.-based 18 to 27 year olds. The full report can be viewed here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/3-in-10-gen-zers-say-ceos-are-evil-many-believe-mangione-should-go-free/

ABOUT RESUMETEMPLATES.COM

ResumeTemplates.com offers a comprehensive selection of free, industry-specific resume templates, tailored to meet the needs of various job seekers. The website also provides extensive resources to help facilitate the job application process, including expert advice, resume examples, and tips and tricks for creating impactful resumes. For more information, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/.

Media Contact

Abigail Davis, ResumeTemplates, 000-0000, [email protected]

SOURCE ResumeTemplates