ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals 3 in 5 Companies Are Likely To Have Layoffs in the Second Half of 2024

"Macroeconomic factors such as a drop in consumer sentiment and/or delay in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve could be significant factors in layoff decisions through the second half of 2024," explains ResumeTemplates' executive resume writer Andrew Stoner. "Consumer sentiment softened a bit in June. The Federal Reserve has held the interest rate steady for a year now with progressive rate cuts expected."

The survey also highlights several factors contributing to layoffs, including cost-cutting measures, employee performance issues, and AI taking over workloads. Notably, most respondents agree that workers with AI experience are less likely to be laid off. Other contributing factors include company restructuring, declining market conditions, overstaffing, and other technological advancements. The most common methods for communicating layoffs are in-person meetings, emails, and official letters.

The survey, conducted in June 2024, gathered responses from 934 U.S. participants. To qualify, respondents had to be over 25 years old, have a household income of at least $75,000, and possess an education level above high school. Additionally, they needed to be a business leader (owner/partner, president/CEO/chairperson, C-level executive, chief financial officer, chief technology officer, senior manager, director, or HR manager) and work at a company with over 10 employees. Among the respondents, 553 who indicated that layoffs were likely in the second half of the year completed the full survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/3-in-5-companies-are-likely-to-have-layoffs-in-the-second-half-of-2024/.

