ResumeTemplates.com Survey Reveals Only 22 Percent of Gen Zers Use ChatGPT for Resumes, Most Land Jobs and Higher Pay

"Some Gen Zers might feel safer or more likely to succeed with assistance from their parents on job applications instead of using ChatGPT," says ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer Andrew Stoner. Post this

"It is somewhat surprising that only a minority of Gen Zers are using AI technology for job applications," says ResumeTemplates' Executive Resume Writer Andrew Stoner. "Based on ResumeTemplates' previous study, as many as 70% of Gen Zers are getting help from their parents in the job search process. Some Gen Zers might feel safer or more likely to succeed with assistance from their parents on job applications instead of using ChatGPT. Their parents might also be dissuading them from using the tool."

Among ChatGPT users, 56 percent report they "frequently" get responses from employers, while 34 percent "occasionally" do, and 10 percent "rarely" or never do. Moreover, 98 percent confirm securing at least one interview, with 93 percent receiving two or more interview offers. Of those interviewed, 90 percent received a job offer. With such outcomes, 93 percent of Gen Z ChatGPT users express they are "very likely" or "likely" to use ChatGPT on future job applications.

This survey was conducted in May 2024, and a total of 2,921 U.S. respondents ages 18 to 27 were surveyed. To participate, respondents had to confirm they had searched for a job within the last year. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/only-22-of-gen-z-use-chatgpt-for-their-resume-nearly-all-land-jobs-and-higher-salaries/.

ABOUT RESUMETEMPLATES.COM

ResumeTemplates.com offers a comprehensive selection of free, industry-specific resume templates, tailored to meet the needs of various job seekers. The website also provides extensive resources to help facilitate the job application process, including expert advice, resume examples, and tips and tricks for creating impactful resumes. For more information, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/.

Media Contact

PR Team, Resume Templates, (800) 719-7459, [email protected], ResumeTemplates.com

SOURCE Resume Templates