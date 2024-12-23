ResumeTemplates.com Survey Shows 8 in 10 Companies Will Increase Prices Under Trump's Tariff Plan

"Anytime the economy is impacted, layoffs are one of the first ways companies cut costs quickly. Knowing this, workers should always be somewhat ready to search for a job. It's important to stay proactive to prepare for any unexpected changes." Post this

In addition to raising prices, most companies plan to implement cost-cutting measures to offset tariffs. Of these, 28% report cost-cutting measures are very likely, and 43% say they are somewhat likely. Measures being considered include layoffs, salary cuts, hiring freezes, and reductions to employee benefits and bonuses. Already, 41% of companies have begun implementing such strategies.

"Anytime the economy is impacted, layoffs are one of the first ways companies cut costs quickly," says Julia Toothacre, ResumeTemplates' chief career strategist. "Knowing this, workers should always be somewhat ready to search for a job. It's important to stay proactive, update LinkedIn profiles, and strengthen professional networks to prepare for any unexpected changes."

The majority of respondents also expect that Trump's tariffs will hurt profit margins and reduce growth. To mitigate rising costs, 35% of companies are increasing imports ahead of Trump's inauguration.

This survey, conducted November 15, 2024, via Pollfish, gathered responses from 500 U.S. workers employed by companies that import goods and are knowledgeable about Trump's proposed tariffs.The full report can be viewed here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/8-in-10-companies-will-increase-prices-under-trumps-tariff-plan/

