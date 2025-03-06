REsurety and WattTime announce release of free electricity marginal emissions data platform to drive more impactful climate action

"...using data like these to optimize electricity procurement, load shifting, and siting decisions at scale is the only climate solution we've seen with the potential to rapidly reduce over 8 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year." —Gavin McCormick, WattTime Post this

The Grid Emissions Data platform was made to serve small corporate buyers of clean energy and industry researchers with freely accessible, high-quality, accurate, and granular marginal emission data via a single, third-party website and database.

"More and more organizations are committed to accurately reporting the real-world impacts of their clean energy procurements," said Lee Taylor, CEO of REsurety. "The Grid Emissions Data platform will support and accelerate that trend by offering the highest quality data available, free from the constraints of a paywall."

The marginal emissions data provided on the new platform are consistent with the operating margin data guidelines established in the Guidelines for Quantifying GHG Reductions from Grid-Connected Electricity Projects — part of the The GHG Protocol for Project Accounting published by World Resources Institute (WRI) and The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). In addition, the platform directly supports the kind of approach espoused by the Emissions First Partnership; the group of corporate and tech leaders has called for a shift in corporate carbon accounting standards away from megawatt-hour matching and toward an emissions impact-centric system that maximizes greenhouse gas reductions.

"Slashing emissions is more urgent than ever. And using data like these to optimize electricity procurement, load shifting, and siting decisions at scale is the only climate solution we've seen with the potential to rapidly reduce over 8 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year," said Gavin McCormick, founder and executive director of WattTime. "That's why we knew — as two mission-driven organizations — that giving away these free data was just the right thing to do."

Designed, developed, and maintained jointly by WattTime and REsurety, the Grid Emissions Data platform offers hourly marginal emissions data on a global scale from the prior three complete years in CSV download format. Users can retrieve data by node, region, or sub-region, where available, and data will be updated at least annually.

Qualified end users — including most smaller buyers of clean energy, auditors, academics, and regulators — can download their selected data at GridEmissionsData.io after completing a simple, free data-use agreement.

For additional questions, email [email protected].

About REsurety

REsurety is the leading provider of data, software, and services to the clean energy economy, and operates the only transactional marketplace for clean power. Trusted by the industry's leading buyers, sellers, and investors, REsurety's proprietary data models, powerful technology platforms, and deep domain expertise empower confident, impactful decision-making and efficient, effective portfolio management. For more information, visit www.resurety.com or follow REsurety on LinkedIn.

About WattTime

WattTime is an environmental tech nonprofit that empowers all people, companies, policymakers, and countries to slash emissions and choose cleaner energy. Founded by UC Berkeley researchers, we develop data-driven tools and policies that increase environmental and social good. During the energy transition from a fossil-fueled past to a zero-carbon future, WattTime 'bends the curve' of emissions reductions to realize deeper, faster benefits for people and planet. Learn more at www.WattTime.org.

Media Contact

Nikki Arnone, Inflection Point Agency for REsurety and WattTime, 1 (719) 357-8344, [email protected], gridemissionsdata.io

SOURCE REsurety and WattTime