REsurety Receives CFTC Approval for First and Only Clean Energy Marketplace and Transaction Platform

"Last year, more than 90% of new US generation capacity came from clean energy sources, but despite that explosive growth, clean energy markets have been deprived of the sophisticated toolkit that traditional thermal energy has long benefited from," said REsurety CEO Lee Taylor. "With this CFTC approval, CleanTrade now fills that huge void in the energy markets."

Historically, clean energy transactions have been supported by brokers and information service providers. But that process was opaque and illiquid, and transacting was cumbersome. As the industry has scaled and matured, its needs have outgrown those services. As an approved Swap Execution Facility (SEF), CleanTrade is the first and only marketplace and platform where organizations can fully transact. It provides full market transparency into transactable bids and offers for clean energy and enables end-to-end workflow support, from automated generation of compliant form transaction documents to Dodd-Frank reporting.

In addition to providing a marketplace for the SEF-enabled VPPA products, CleanTrade also provides much-needed transparency and liquidity for physical power purchase agreements and project-specific renewable energy certificates. CleanTrade users also benefit from the industry-leading financial and environmental analytics provided by REsurety's CleanSight platform, providing best-in-class insight into project-specific capture rate and congestion risk exposures as well as the granular and rigorous environmental metrics increasingly demanded by leading clean energy buyers such as 24/7 carbon-free electricity advocates and the Emissions First Partnership.

"A transparent and liquid clean energy marketplace and transaction-ready platform like CleanTrade has been sorely needed in this sector for years, so I'm thrilled to see REsurety stepping up to lead the charge," said Peter Freed, former director of energy strategy at Meta and now founding partner at Near Horizon Group and board member at REsurety Markets. "CleanTrade allows users to discover and capitalize on the 100-gigawatt corporate market of high-value VPPA contracts — and also allows clean energy buyers to manage the risk of contracts they've already signed."

CleanTrade was purpose-built to serve the diverse spectrum of today's clean energy market participants, from the buyers and sellers of long-term greenfield VPPAs to the owners of existing projects or contracts who are looking to actively manage their exposure to energy markets — whether for a month, a year, or a decade.

To learn more, request a demo of CleanTrade.

About REsurety

REsurety is the leading provider of data, software, and services to the clean energy economy, and operates the only transactional marketplace for clean power. Trusted by the industry's leading buyers, sellers, and investors, REsurety's proprietary data models, powerful technology platforms, and deep domain expertise empower confident, impactful decision-making and efficient, effective portfolio management. For more information, visit www.resurety.com or follow REsurety on LinkedIn.

About REsurety Markets

REsurety Markets operates CleanTrade, the only transactional marketplace for clean power. A wholly owned subsidiary of REsurety, REsurety Markets provides the infrastructure for compliant, liquid clean energy markets. For more information, visit www.resurety.com/cleantrade/.

