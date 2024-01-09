Resurgence Dance Company Presents "A Bright Room in a Dark Place"

Resurgence Dance Company's 'A Bright Room in a Dark Place' is a groundbreaking contemporary ballet, masterfully blending modern expression with classic elegance. This performance is not just a dance, but a powerful journey through light and shadow, emotion and grace Post this

Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St, Camden, ME 04843, USA

• January 20, 2024, 7:30 PM – 9:45 PM

Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St, Bath, 04530

• January 13 & 14, 2024, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

• January 15, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

The ballet, first of its kind since 2019, promises to be a unique blend of romance, unrequited rivalries, and a touch of magic. The production features a beautiful backdrop painted by artist Magdalyn Hugo and incorporates dreamy, fluid movement that is a hallmark of RDC's style. Suitable for ages 6 and above, this show is a perfect cultural outing for families and dance enthusiasts alike.

About Resurgence Dance Company: Founded in 2013 by Ashley Steeves, Resurgence Dance Company (RDC) has been dedicated to providing a platform for dancers to continue their training and passion for dance. The company emphasizes a holistic approach to dance, focusing on the connection between body and mind, and fosters an environment where dancers can express themselves authentically.

Ticket Information: Tickets for "A Bright Room in a Dark Place" are available now. For more information on ticket pricing and to make a purchase, please visit Resurgence Dance Company's website or contact the respective venues.

Media Contact: Ashley Steeves, Teacher, Choreographer, Director, Resurgence Dance Company, [email protected]

Media Contact

David Norton, David Norton Consulting, Inc., 1 2072304707, [email protected], www.davidnortonconsulting.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE David Norton Consulting, Inc.