Resurgence Dance Company Presents "A Bright Room in a Dark Place"

CAMDEN and BATH, Maine, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resurgence Dance Company, renowned for its captivating contemporary ballets, is proud to announce its upcoming performance, "A Bright Room in a Dark Place." This premiere, choreographed by Artistic Director Ashley Steeves, is set to be a mesmerizing journey into a world of apothecaries, whimsical herbalists, and sapphic love.
Performance Dates and Venues:
Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St, Camden, ME 04843, USA
• January 20, 2024, 7:30 PM – 9:45 PM
Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St, Bath, 04530
• January 13 & 14, 2024, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
• January 15, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
The ballet, first of its kind since 2019, promises to be a unique blend of romance, unrequited rivalries, and a touch of magic. The production features a beautiful backdrop painted by artist Magdalyn Hugo and incorporates dreamy, fluid movement that is a hallmark of RDC's style. Suitable for ages 6 and above, this show is a perfect cultural outing for families and dance enthusiasts alike.
About Resurgence Dance Company: Founded in 2013 by Ashley Steeves, Resurgence Dance Company (RDC) has been dedicated to providing a platform for dancers to continue their training and passion for dance. The company emphasizes a holistic approach to dance, focusing on the connection between body and mind, and fosters an environment where dancers can express themselves authentically.
Ticket Information: Tickets for "A Bright Room in a Dark Place" are available now. For more information on ticket pricing and to make a purchase, please visit Resurgence Dance Company's website or contact the respective venues.
Media Contact: Ashley Steeves, Teacher, Choreographer, Director, Resurgence Dance Company, [email protected]
Media Contact
David Norton, David Norton Consulting, Inc., 1 2072304707, [email protected], www.davidnortonconsulting.com
SOURCE David Norton Consulting, Inc.
