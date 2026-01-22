Resurgent Financial Advisors and Bey-Douglas Wealth Counsel Combine to Expand Client Service and Planning Capabilities

"By joining Resurgent, we are adding the depth and infrastructure we need to serve clients more effectively while preserving our independence and the personal service our clients expect." said George Beylouni, President and CEO of Bey-Douglas Wealth Counsel. Post this

"We are proud to welcome Bey-Douglas Wealth Counsel to Resurgent," said Kip Caffey, Founder and Managing Partner of Resurgent Financial Advisors. "George and his team exemplify the values we care about most: integrity, clarity, and a deep commitment to serving clients with thoughtfulness and care. Together, we are enhancing our ability to help clients navigate every stage of their financial lives."

Clients will continue working with the same team and advisors they know. Bey-Douglas remains focused on delivering the personalized service and thoughtful advice that have defined its reputation for more than two decades.

"This is a significant and positive step for our clients," said George Beylouni, President and CEO of Bey-Douglas Wealth Counsel. "By joining Resurgent, we are adding the depth and infrastructure we need to serve clients more effectively while preserving our independence and the personal service our clients expect."

To help ensure a smooth transition, a senior member of Resurgent's client support team will be based in the Bey-Douglas office throughout the transition period and beyond. They will be available to support clients with any updates and provide hands-on service as needed.

Bey-Douglas Office Location

1640 Powers Ferry Rd.

Building 22, Suite 200

Marietta, GA 30067

This step reflects Resurgent's broader strategy to support independent advisors with the scale and flexibility they need to grow, while keeping the client relationship at the center of everything.

About Resurgent Financial Advisors

Resurgent Financial Advisors is an advisor-led registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm partners with experienced financial advisors who want to scale their practices without losing control. Resurgent offers equity participation, comprehensive operational support, and deep planning resources, all with a clear focus on fiduciary standard.

About Bey-Douglas Wealth Counsel

Bey-Douglas Wealth Counsel is a fiduciary wealth management firm based in Marietta, Georgia. With over 25 years of experience, the firm is known for its disciplined planning approach, personalized client relationships, and a long-standing commitment to integrity and clarity in wealth management.

