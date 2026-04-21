Resurgent Financial Advisors Expands Atlanta Presence with Addition of Bixby Boons

"We are proud to welcome Jimmy Hamilton to Resurgent," said Kip Caffey, Founder and Managing Partner of Resurgent Financial Advisors. "Jimmy brings experience, thoughtful leadership, and a clear commitment to client-first service. He reflects the values we seek in every advisor relationship." Post this

"We are proud to welcome Jimmy Hamilton and Bixby Boons to Resurgent," said Kip Caffey, Founder and Managing Partner of Resurgent Financial Advisors. "Jimmy brings experience, thoughtful leadership, and a clear commitment to client-first service. He reflects the values we seek in every advisor relationship."

Clients will continue working with Jimmy Hamilton and the same advisory team. Their accounts will remain custodied at Raymond James, and communications will be provided throughout the transition to ensure continuity and clarity.

"This is a meaningful step for our team and our clients," said Jimmy Hamilton, Managing Director. "Joining Resurgent gives us access to additional tools and support, while preserving the relationships we've built over the years. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional service and advice."

Resurgent is working closely with Raymond James to support a smooth transition for all client accounts. A senior member of Resurgent's client support team will also be available throughout the process to assist with updates and provide ongoing service.

Office Location

511 East Paces Ferry Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30305

This expansion reflects Resurgent's mission to partner with experienced fiduciary advisors who are committed to growing their practices with integrity, independence, and a long-term view.

About Resurgent Financial Advisors

Resurgent Financial Advisors is an advisor-led registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm partners with experienced financial advisors who want to scale their practices without losing control. Resurgent offers equity participation, comprehensive operational support, and deep planning resources, all with a clear focus on fiduciary care.

www.resurgentadvisors.com

Media Contact

Kip Caffey, Founder & CEO, Resurgent FInancial Advisors, 1 (404) 654-0531, [email protected], https://resurgentadvisors.com/

SOURCE Resurgent Financial Advisors