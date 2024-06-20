Retail and Consumer Goods Attorney Josh Miller Joins OGC as Partner

Experienced international retail and consumer goods general counsel joins legal services innovator
BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OGC, a law firm of seasoned GCs and senior in-house attorneys who augment corporate legal teams and provide fractional general counsel services to early-stage companies, announces today that Josh Miller has joined the firm as a partner. His addition will significantly expand OGC's capabilities in the retail and consumer goods sector and creates a foothold for the firm in the Pacific Northwest region.
Josh has significant global brand experience, having negotiated and managed franchise, license and distribution agreements with some of the world's best known brands, including Nike, Converse, Zara, Ferragamo, and Omega. "My background in retail and consumer goods is a great fit with OGC's expanding portfolio in this sector, and the firm's innovative model pairing former GCs like myself with companies of all sizes will allow me to support multiple companies in this space," he said. Before joining OGC, Josh served as general counsel for Regency Group, a privately held retail, wholesale and real estate conglomerate based in Panama City, where he oversaw all legal matters relating to the company's retail and wholesale distribution of branded apparel and footwear in 18 Latin American countries.
"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to our team of OGCs," said Managing Partner Greg Williamson. "At a time when most in-house legal departments are still expected to do more with less, OGC's innovative model provides a pragmatic solution that optimizes efficiencies of cost and time without sacrificing quality. Josh's deep brand experience, business-focused approach, and broad transactional and real estate skills will bolster our ability to continue driving greater value for our clients."
Josh, who is proficient in Spanish, was previously an associate attorney at Hayden, Milliken & Boeringer in Miami. He earned his law degree at Brooklyn Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Colgate University.
