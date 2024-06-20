Retail and Consumer Goods Attorney Josh Miller Joins OGC as Partner

Josh's deep brand experience, business-focused approach, and broad transactional and real estate skills will bolster our ability to continue driving greater value for our clients. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to our team of OGCs," said Managing Partner Greg Williamson. "At a time when most in-house legal departments are still expected to do more with less, OGC's innovative model provides a pragmatic solution that optimizes efficiencies of cost and time without sacrificing quality. Josh's deep brand experience, business-focused approach, and broad transactional and real estate skills will bolster our ability to continue driving greater value for our clients."

Josh, who is proficient in Spanish, was previously an associate attorney at Hayden, Milliken & Boeringer in Miami. He earned his law degree at Brooklyn Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Colgate University.

