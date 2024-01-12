Retail Checkout Revolution: Datalogic unveils breakthrough scanners with embedded AI Solutions at NRF 2024

Datalogic sets new standards in loss prevention and checkout efficiency with the new Magellan 9600i and 9900i multi-plane retail scanners

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, the undisputed leader in retail scanning, is pleased to announce its participation at the prestigious National Retail Federation Big Show 2024 in New York City, from January 14th to 16th. At booth 5729, Datalogic will showcase the latest advancements in its Magellan™ 9600i and 9900i portfolio of high throughput, multi-plane retail scanner-scales.

These new models feature QuadVision technology and users can expect a significant increase in throughput compared to competitors reducing store labor costs and improving the Self-Checkout consumer experience. In addition, the Magellan 9600i and 9900i can be upgraded with integrated computer vision solutions focused on shrink reduction that eliminate human error and theft at the checkout. Integrating AI into these scanners provides a more easily deployed and repeatable solution to make adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Retail a much simpler task. The Magellan 9900i and 9600i now support integrated color cameras, providing the ideal view of items being scanned or weighed at checkout. Whether high resolution image capture for AI or live video streams to Loss Prevention teams, the integrated smart cameras discourage fraudulent activities saving retailers 10's of thousands in lost revenue on each lane.

The Magellan Vision Platform is highly scalable and includes an ethernet switch upgrade allowing additional external cameras to address loss issues that occur in and under shopping carts. This is referred to as creating a "zone of cognition" that allows the Magellan to collect images for a variety of AI use cases that recovers even more potentially lost revenue. The new Magellan 9900i and 9600i are also pushing the boundaries even further by offering embedded AI literally inside the scanner. This solution platform uses our scanner with a Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) to create a very efficient system for capturing images and processing AI models at the edge. Edge processing simplifies the integration complexity and reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of AI checkout solutions.

Datalogic invites you to join us in shaping the future of retail checkout with state-of-the-art innovations in action. Make an appointment with our specialists to discover how our products can deliver innovative solutions for your business. They will provide you with all the information and insight you need.

