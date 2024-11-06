Retail Fluent Media Network Announces Strategic Partnership with Save A Lot's Independent Retail Partners

Nearly 900 Stores to Utilize RFMN's Dynamic, Ultra-Bright Digital Window Signs™ for Advertising; Number of Screens Projected to Double by End of Q4, 2024

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retail Fluent Media Network (RFMN), a top retail media and ad tech company that caters to independent grocers, mid- to large-scale chain supermarkets, and convenience stores, has revealed a new strategic partnership with Save a Lot's independent Retail Partners. This partnership includes Save a Lot's 750 independently owned and operated stores located across 32 states in the United States.

Through this partnership, Save a Lot's independent Retail Partners will have the opportunity to utilize Digital Window Signs™ to promote weekly sales programs, special events, promotional items, and more. RFMN has already installed 400 digital screens in almost 100 Save a Lot stores, with plans to double the number of active Digital Window Signs™ by Q1, 2025.

"We're thrilled to partner with Save a Lot's independent Retail Partners to bring the power of our dynamic Digital Window Signs™ and an industry-leading ad tech platform to their extensive network of stores across the United States," stated Joni Elmore, Chief Commercial Officer at Retail Fluent Media Network "This collaboration empowers local grocers to enhance their in-store advertising with real-time promotions and elevate engagement with customers and CPG partners. We look forward to giving more stores the opportunity to differentiate themselves in their market with stunning visuals."

In addition to next-level digital signage, Retail Fluent Media Network provides end-to-end services for Save a Lot's independent Retail Partners. RFMN manages the content shared by the Save a Lot, working with its vast network of artists and graphic designers, and launching dynamic advertisements through its proprietary ad tech platform to align with each location's sales and promotions schedule. This allows Save a Lot's independent Retail Partners to focus on business operations and meeting customer needs.

Retail Fluent Media Network has recently announced its spinoff from Retail Fluent, a prominent retail innovation, design, and décor firm. This decision was made in response to the high demand and growth of the company. RFMN currently owns and operates almost 5,000 Digital Window Signs™ in 28 states, with plans to more than double this number by the end of 2025.

About Retail Fluent Media Network:

Retail Fluent Media Network is a leading retail media and ad tech company for independent grocers, mid- to large-scale chain supermarkets and convenience stores. The company's digital out-of-home (DOOH) model utilizes ultra-bright LCD and LED screens proven to attract attention to static or video advertisements. Beneficial for both grocers and CPG brands, RFMN's expanding network already delivers over 50 million impressions weekly and over 200 million monthly to its advertising partners. To partner, advertise, or learn more, visit https://www.retailfluentmedia.com.

