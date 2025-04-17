Retail Food Establishment Inspection Software per FDA Model Food Code (2017 & 2022)

Inspect2go provides retail food establishment inspection and permitting software based on the FDA Model Food Code (2017 and 2022). The software helps agencies comply with several FDA Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards (VNRFRPS).

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go provides retail food establishment inspection and permitting software based on the FDA Model Food Code. The software helps agencies comply with several FDA Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards and generate the Retail Food Establishment Inspection Report. It supports the following seven VNRFRPS standards:

Standard 1: Regulatory Foundation – The Food Code is integrated into Inspect2go for reference during inspections.

Standard 3: Inspection Program Based on HACCP Principles – Identify non-compliance, add comments, capture photos, and track inspection frequency based on risk.

Standard 4: Uniform Inspection Program – Standardizes inspection procedures across all agency inspectors.

Standard 5: Foodborne Illness and Food Defense Preparedness and Response – Record complaints and track their resolution.

Standard 6: Compliance and Enforcement – Ensure compliance and enforcement procedures are properly followed.

Standard 7: Industry and Community Relations – Facilitate outreach to the public, media, and consumer groups.

Standard 9: Program Assessment – Filter reports by facility, violation, and other factors

About Inspect2go

Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.

