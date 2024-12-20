Retail Innovator MINE Celebrates 2,000th Showroom Milestone

"When we launched MINE over five years ago, we never anticipated this level of growth. We're deeply grateful for the trust and support from our partners and customers." Post this

The Secret to MINE's Rapid Growth

What is fueling this meteoric rise? MINE's unique zero-cost model partners with new home builders to create immersive retail experiences in model homes nationwide. This innovative strategy basically eliminates store build and operating costs while also delivering an exceptional customer experience coupled with competitive pricing.

"In an environment where many traditional furniture retailers are facing challenges, we're fortunate to be thriving," Harrington stated. "Amidst American Freight's closure of 328 locations, Badcock Furniture's shutdown of over 300 stores, and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' complete exit from the market in late 2023 we've been adding more partners and expanding our base."

Industry forecasts paint a challenging landscape for traditional retail. With UBS predicting 45,000 store closures in the coming years, our goal is to accelerate our store growth and raise awareness that the closest furniture store is in fact the model home down the street.

Some communities have 10 or more models with over 30,000 square feet of combined showroom space, filled with products from top vendors, the same trusted vendors behind the top national furniture retailers.

A Mission That Resonates

MINE's growth trajectory is reshaping the industry. The company's mission of revolutionizing how people furnish their homes has struck a chord with consumers, designers, and builders alike.

"We're excited not only by the expansion of our showroom network but also by the enthusiastic engagement from our customers and design community," said Harrington, a former Head of Innovation at Restoration Hardware. "When we launched MINE over five years ago, we never anticipated this level of growth. We're deeply grateful for the trust and support from our partners and customers."

Harrington continued, "Our goal has always been to help people create their dream homes by making great design more accessible and affordable while offering unmatched product quality and value. Seeing this vision come to life has been incredibly rewarding for the entire team."

What's Next for MINE

A tech company at its core, MINE recently announced the introduction of its comprehensive design platform Studio MINE, a one stop shop for interior designers, complete with a 350,000 SKU product marketplace, design tools and procurement services. Designers can also transform their creations into shoppable ecommerce stores. Those creations that meet MINE's design criteria will be accepted into the showroom network, further expanding its footprint and reach.

For designers eager to learn more about Studio MINE, visit allmine.com/c/design-studio.

