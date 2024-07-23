Retail Media Experts Appointed to Ephex Leadership Team to Support Visionary In-Store Marketing Solutions

"Retailers are facing relentless competition to attract shoppers," says Tom O'Reilly, founder and CEO of Ephex. "We're dedicated to providing next-gen media solutions and making the in-store shopping experience more efficient, educational and energizing for consumers." Post this

The recently appointed Ephex leadership team includes:

Dana Blessing, President, has over 20 years of experience in retail operations and marketing. She specializes in creating business strategies for corporate and franchise systems. Dana's strong communication skills and analytical approach ensure successful project management and strategic alliances, positioning Ephex as a leader in digital business transformation.

William Morrell, Chief Technology Officer, is a seasoned technology leader with over 20 years in the tech industry. He has successfully led two startups to acquisition and managed large-scale operations for Fortune 1000 companies. William excels in guiding diverse teams in engineering, product management, and support, driving innovation and excellence in technology ventures.

LeeAnn Taylor, VP of Sales & Business Development, brings over 20 years of expertise in operations management, project management, and sales, particularly in the grocery and communications sectors. Her ability to optimize operations and improve service efficiencies makes her a strategic asset in driving growth and enhancing operational performance at Ephex.

Stephen Krebs, Chief Financial Officer, offers over 15 years of accounting experience, focusing on financial and project accounting within retail technology. His expertise ensures efficient financial management and integration of technology solutions into retail operations. Stephen's meticulous attention to detail and vendor management skills drive successful implementation of innovative tech solutions.

"This team is uniquely qualified to support retailers in modernizing their store environments with high-impact media solutions," says Dana Blessing, President of Ephex. "Audio advertising and digital signage have demonstrated success in spotlighting promotions and sparking consumer interest to buy. We help retailers to adopt the latest technologies and stay ahead of their competition."

Ephex provides consultation and end-to-end planning and execution services to retailers, grocers, convenience stores, wholesalers and more. With the integration of streaming music, audio advertising and digital signage, Ephex's solutions provide immersive experiences to connect, captivate and convert shoppers.

To learn more about Ephex's in-store media solutions, Strategic Navigation and full-service management, email [email protected].

About Ephex

Backed by over 40 years of retail media experience, Ephex delivers expertise in the implementation of in-store retail strategies, advertising innovations and visionary marketing technology to grow shopper baskets. Through a seamless integration of streaming music, audio advertising and digital signage, the Ephex in-store media solutions meet retailers' customers anywhere in the store during the point of purchase. Strategic Navigation offers consultation and end-to-end planning and execution services to retailers, grocers, convenience stores, wholesalers, dollar stores and more. Ephex provides immersive experiences for relevant promotions and branding opportunities to connect, captivate and convert shoppers. Learn more at Ephex.com and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dana Blessing, Ephex, 1 813.384.8045, [email protected], https://www.ephex.com/

SOURCE Ephex