Retail My Ride and CarPro Partner to Give Car Owners Two Selling Options: Instant Cash or Consignment

"Car owners deserve more than a single-option selling experience at a dealership." — Jim Horan, Founder & CEO, Retail My Ride Post this

"For years I've referred listeners to Retail My Ride when consignment made sense for their situation," said Jerry Reynolds, CarPro Founder and Host of The CarPro Show. "Now we've formally brought them into the CarPro family so our audience can easily compare both options — instant cash or consigning for potentially more money — and choose what works best for them."

Through the new integration, consumers using CarPro's "Sell Your Car" experience can now review both options and, when consignment is appropriate, connect directly to Retail My Ride's network of licensed retail dealerships. Those "ConsignPro" dealers handle marketing, showings, financing, paperwork, and final sale execution on behalf of the seller.

"Car owners deserve more than a single-option selling experience at a dealership," said Jim Horan, Founder and CEO of Retail My Ride. "By partnering with CarPro, we're giving sellers a smarter choice: take an instant cash offer if speed is the priority or consider consignment when maximizing sale price matters most."

Unlike traditional instant-buy models, Retail My Ride's consignment approach allows vehicles to be marketed at full retail value while still providing the convenience and professionalism of a retail dealership transaction. The platform supports a wide spectrum of vehicles, from daily drivers to performance-luxury models, classics, and exotics.

Consumers can now explore both selling options and learn more at: https://www.carpro.com/sell

About Retail My Ride

Retail My Ride is America's #1 hub for retail car consignment, connecting private vehicle owners with vetted, licensed retail dealerships that handle the entire selling process. Sellers can take advantage of a professional consignment option designed to potentially earn more money while avoiding the stress and uncertainty of selling a vehicle on their own.

About CarPro

CarPro, founded by automotive industry veteran Jerry Reynolds, is a nationally recognized consumer automotive platform featuring the CarPro Radio Show, heard across more than 60 markets nationwide, along with digital tools and dealer resources designed to help consumers make smarter car buying and selling decisions.

Media Contact:

Jim Horan

CEO & Founder, Retail My Ride

[email protected]

833-795-2277 (CARS)

Media Contact

Jim Horan, Retail My Ride, 1 8337952277, [email protected], https://www.retailmyride.com/

SOURCE Retail My Ride