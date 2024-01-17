Retail My Ride Expands Vehicle Sourcing Options for Auto Dealers by Launching Bulk Retail Consignment Program

Institutional sellers like banks, credit unions, leasing, rental, and fleet companies are recognizing the financial rewards of selling their best vehicles in the retail marketplace using Retail My Ride's network of consignment dealerships versus the traditional conveyor belt approach of running everything through wholesale auctions.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retail My Ride announces the launch of its newest product, Bulk Retail Consignment, designed to provide select auto dealerships with exclusive access to institutional sellers' best vehicles. Retail My Ride has partnered with a large consignor company to sell their national clients' late-model cars, trucks, and SUVs on consignment in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Retail My Ride and its partner expect the list of states, the number of institutional sellers and the volume of eligible retail consignment vehicles to grow dramatically in 2024.