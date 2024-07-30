Retail My Ride Launches "Get Free Inventory" Initiative for Used Car Dealers

You don't have to own them to sell them and make good money. Dealers tell us which free cars they want, and we put them on their lot for a small fee. Post this

Access to Free Quality Inventory: Dealers can obtain a diverse range of free vehicles, including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, exotics, classics, antiques, high-performance, highline luxury, commercial, mobility, and others.

Cost-Free Unless Inventory is Provided: Dealers incur no costs unless they receive and accept cars into their inventory making this a risk-free opportunity to source free cars and grow profits. Dealers pay a small fee per vehicle once they've listed it in their inventory for sale.

Free Online Sign Up and No Monthly Fees: Dealers can easily create an account and activate their profile on the Retail My Ride platform at no charge.

Free Dealer Training and Ongoing Support: Retail My Ride provides free start-up training and ongoing support for dealers who don't currently offer professional consignment services. For dealers already accepting cars on consignment, this program will compliment and supercharge their existing vehicle sourcing efforts.

Participating Dealer Benefits:

Free Inventory: No capital outlay. No floorplan expense. No auction fee. No transport cost. No holding cost.

Turn Reconditioning Costs Into Revenue: Dealers earn money from consignment sellers by performing get-ready reconditioning, maintenance, and repairs.

Never Lose Money: Unlike owned inventory, dealers do not lose money selling consigned vehicles. They earn good profits from sale commissions, reconditioning revenue, plus back-end F&I income and buyer trade-ins.

Reduce Market Volatility: Price adjustments and inventory aging affect the consignment seller, not the dealer. Dealers make money regardless of the market.

Improve Inventory Mix: Access to rare, hard-to-find cars, low mileage cars, 1-owner cream puffs, fast-selling cars, and highline vehicles.

Lower Inventory Turnover Rate: Allows dealers to apply a more aggressive pricing strategy that drives additional buyer customer traffic to their dealership.

Expand Customer Loyalty: Two happy customers per vehicle. Buyers and sellers prefer doing business with dealerships that provide more automotive options.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique game changer program to all retail used car dealers," said Jim Horan, CEO and Founder of Retail My Ride. "We get asked a lot if the cars are really free. Yes, they are free. The 'Get Free Inventory' initiative is specifically designed to support network dealers in growing their business by providing them with an easy process for obtaining high-quality free cars without financial risk or cash outlays. Our promise is simple: Free dealer sign-up, training, and participation, and if no cars from us, then no cost to them. Its virtually impossible to make it any easier to tap into our network."

Dealers interested in joining the Retail My Ride network and participating in the "Get Free Inventory" program can learn more and sign up by visiting their informational website at www.GetFreeInventory.com, Retail My Ride can also be contacted at 833-795-CARS (2277) or [email protected].

About Retail My Ride:

Retail My Ride is the only auto retail consignment sourcing platform that attracts, informs, converts and connects private party and institutional sellers with independently owned retail dealers who offer professional consignment selling services. We empower sellers of all kinds to get the most money by unlocking their car's retail value, and we enable network dealers to gain access to free high-quality cars for their inventory.

Media Contact

Jim Horan, Retail My Ride, 1 833-795-2277, [email protected], GetFreeInventory.com

