Retail My Ride Launches Interactive Dealer Tools to Transform Private Party Vehicle Acquisition

Cash-vs-Consign Calculator – An instant side-by-side comparison that shows dealers and sellers the financial difference between an outright purchase and a retail consignment on the same vehicle.

Inventory Mixer Tool – A dynamic simulator that lets dealers test different blends of owned and consigned units to see how capital freed up, interest avoided, and gross profit shift with every percentage change.

Look-to-Book Accelerator – A scenario modeler that visualizes how dual-path offers can boost conversion rates, increase units acquired, and lift total gross — all based on a dealer's own inputs and assumptions.

Together, the tools give dealers a practical, numbers-driven way to see how expanding their current single-path model ("we buy cars") into a dual-path model ("we buy and consign cars") can deliver more cars, more profit, and less capital risk.

"These tools turn theory into proof," said Jim Horan, founder and CEO of Retail My Ride. "Dealers can run their own numbers — not projections — and instantly see how mixing in consignment changes everything: cash flow, risk, and return. It's not hypothetical anymore. It's their math."

In addition to the new tools, Retail My Ride provides registered network dealers with a steady flow of consign-ready private sellers and high-quality vehicles in their local markets — matched to each dealer's inventory preferences (including everyday vehicles, classics and antiques, exotics, luxury performance, commercial, and mobility vehicles). This gives dealers everything they need to succeed with retail consignment sourcing: tools, training, compliance resources, and a consistent pipeline of quality vehicles ready to retail.

This expansion builds on Retail My Ride's mission to normalize retail car consignment as a mainstream acquisition path for dealerships — and a better resale option for private-party sellers. The company provides not only technology, but also startup training and ongoing support for dealers ready to integrate consignment into their overall vehicle-sourcing strategy.

Trusted as America's #1 hub for car consignment, Retail My Ride connects private-party sellers with licensed retail network dealers who handle the entire sale process — from marketing and financing to paperwork and delivery. The company advocates dual-path vehicle acquisition, providing the tools, training, and support dealers need to offer both buy and consign options profitably.

Dealers can learn more and register to join the Retail My Ride network at RetailMyRide.com or test drive the full dealer tool suite at AcquireMoreCars.com

