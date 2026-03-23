Retail Power Duo Opens 50,000+ SF Urban Outlet Flagship in South Orange County, Marking 7th Location in 24 Months

"We're not just opening another store—we're building a new retail model that connects luxury, value, and scale in a way the industry hasn't seen before." — Michael Webster, Chairman Post this

Urban Outlet represents a fully integrated retail model designed to serve multiple customer segments—from interior designers and home stagers to end consumers and large-scale residential developers.

The showroom is thoughtfully divided into three core merchandising categories:

Open Box & Floor Models (Approx. 1/3)

A constantly rotating inventory of scratch-and-dent, open-box, and showroom floor models sourced from premium brands including Eichholtz, BoConcept, and Denmark Home.

Special Purchase Imports (Approx. 1/3)

Container-direct deals sourced globally, spanning upholstery, cabinetry, casegoods, and more—alongside a 2,500+ square foot accessories gallery.

Exclusive In-House Collections (Approx. 1/3)

Proprietary product lines including Vineland+Orr (SoCal-made upholstery) and HibernationSleep, the company's private-label mattress line.

Building on a long-standing partnership with the international Snooze franchise, the store features its second "Snooze Inside" concept—a multi-thousand square foot sleep and wellness gallery. This dedicated space includes a curated mix of leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Nectar, Helix, Purple, Beautyrest, and King Koil, alongside private-label sleep solutions.

"We've always focused on three core customer groups—design professionals, homeowners, and builders/developers," said James Lunsford, President. "This new model combines full-service capabilities with outlet-level pricing, making it highly compelling across all three."

Urban Outlet is designed as both a physical showroom and a digital platform for the future of retail, integrating real-time inventory visibility and endless-aisle technology to expand selection beyond the showroom floor.

"We're using Urban Outlet as a springboard to launch the Exceptional Companies platform into the AI and digital age," said Jacob Keller, Systems Architect and Opening Manager. "By integrating real-time inventory systems and interactive in-store technology, we're creating a seamless omnichannel experience."

The location is supported by in-house white-glove and FlexDelivery teams, regional warehousing infrastructure, a network of more than 100 vendors, and a team of award-winning interior designers.

"We've operated in this market for decades—from Laguna Hills to Irvine, Mission Viejo, and Laguna Beach," said Michael Webster, Chairman. "We understand this customer deeply and know how to deliver value in a way that builds long-term loyalty."

The Urban Outlet flagship will host its Grand Opening on March 28, 2026, and is open seven days a week.

Location: El Paseo Freeway Shopping Center, South Orange County (I-5 Corridor)

Website: www.ExceptionalOutlet.com

Phone: (800) 355-7337

About Exceptional Companies

Exceptional Companies is a vertically integrated retail and design platform operating across multiple banners including Eichholtz, Denmark Home, Consignment Design, Exceptional Home, Urban Outlet, Laguna Staging, and Jackson Newman Interiors, serving consumers, designers, and developers through a hybrid of physical retail, e-commerce, and design services.

Media Contact

Laura Rechichi, UrbanOutlet, 1 9496326645, [email protected], www.ExceptionalOutlet.com

SOURCE UrbanOutlet