Retail Reimagined: Lake Nona West Locks in Powerhouse Lineup

Anchor Target will be joined by Nordstrom Rack, Barnes & Noble, Homesense, Total Wine & More and casual dining restaurant Cañonita, bringing total pre-leasing to 300,000 square feet. Lake Nona West will also include dining, boutiques, fitness and personal-service concepts to create a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike.

Set on 54 acres along Lake Nona Boulevard near Boggy Creek Road, Lake Nona West will extend the community's signature placemaking with wide, shaded walkways, art-lined plazas and lush gathering greens. The open-air district blends dynamic storefronts with public art and flexible social spaces, creating a welcoming environment that invites discovery, connection and community. A custom art program will add bold murals and special features that complement Lake Nona's existing collection while pocket greens and hard-scaped plazas provide great spaces for pop-up events.

"We are delighted with our tenant line up. I think it's a great testament to Lake Nona's regional significance and the thought and effort that Tavistock devotes to placemaking. We look forward to announcing a number of highly regarded national and first-to-market tenants soon. Honestly, we couldn't ask for stronger leasing momentum," said Skipper Peek, senior vice president of commercial development at Tavistock.

Culinary Cornerstone: Cañonita

Cañonita, the first restaurant confirmed for Lake Nona West, will bring Las Vegas's favorite Mexican cuisine to Central Florida. Frequently recognized on "Best of Vegas" lists over the last 25-years at The Venetian Resort, the concept fuses authentic recipes with modern energy of Mexico City. Its Lake Nona location continues the concept growth by Tavistock Restaurant Collection and shows the commitment to bring first-to-market dining experiences that complement Lake Nona West's national retail lineup.

Innovation & Industry Accolades

True to Lake Nona's progressive vision, Lake Nona West will include 20 Level 3 EV chargers in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. Mercedes-Benz chargers are accessible to all EV drivers and offer a charging speed of up to 400 kW allowing some vehicles to recharge in about 20 minutes. This expands Lake Nona's EV network, which includes Level 2 chargers at Town Center and other locations, designed for longer visits.

"Lake Nona represents the kind of forward-thinking, design-driven community that perfectly complements our vision for the future of mobility," said Sharon Baker, Vice President of Site Acquisition at Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. "Florida is one of the leading EV markets in the U.S., and drivers are hungry for amenities and experiences that align with charging dwell times and their lifestyles – Lake Nona West is ideally positioned to meet that demand."

Lake Nona West is already earning industry recognition. NAIOP Central Florida named it the 2024 Retail Deal of the Year, while CoStar selected the Target lease as the nationwide Retail Deal of the Spring for the 2024 quarter.

For leasing information email [email protected] and for project updates, visit LakeNona.com.

About Tavistock Development Company

Tavistock Development Company is a diversified real estate firm located in Orlando, Fla. owned by Tavistock Group. Specializing in planning, design, finance, construction, and development of groundbreaking projects, Tavistock Development Company has built a portfolio of nationally acclaimed residential, retail, commercial, and industrial projects highlighted by master-planned communities Lake Nona and Sunbridge in Central Florida and Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information, visit tavistockdevelopment.com.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit http://www.lakenona.com.

