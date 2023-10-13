Retail Software Provider- Celerant® Celebrates 24th Anniversary

We have been able to help our retailers transform their businesses with incredibly diverse omnichannel strategies and look forward to introducing new solutions. We also recognize the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are the backbone of our company. Tweet this

"As we celebrate 24 years, we are driven by our passion for retail and our commitment to innovation," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "We have been able to help our retailers transform their businesses with incredibly diverse omnichannel strategies and look forward to introducing new solutions. We also recognize the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are the backbone of our company. They are the reason why we are able to deliver high-quality products and services that make a difference in retail."

"As we continue to expand and evolve, we now have more offices and team members than ever before," stated Rob Goldman, Celerant's Vice President and CTO. "Our physical presence has grown from four office locations to seven offices spread across four different countries. Our California office has recently relocated and we are in the process of moving our New York headquarters to New Jersey, all to better support our clients and growing team. We are thankful as we look back and excited for many new opportunities as we move forward."

