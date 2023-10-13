Retail Software Provider- Celerant® Celebrates 24th Anniversary

Today marks 24 years of providing innovative retail and eCommerce solutions to independent retailers for the company
ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology is excited to mark its 24th year as a leader in retail technology and eCommerce solutions. The anniversary this year underscores how the retail industry has had to contend with fewer resources than ever before to achieve significantly greater results. With over two decades of experience under its belt, Celerant continues to tackle the evolving challenges of the retail environment and transform them into opportunities for its clients to streamline and expand their retail businesses.
Following years of continuous innovation and offering point of sale, ERP, and eCommerce - all within one software system - Celerant's clients maintain an advantage in the modern retail sector. Despite the challenges of staff shortages, competition, inflation, and operating costs, Celerant assists its clients in thriving in the digital shopping era. The technology solutions enable retailers to offer seamless and convenient shopping experiences across multiple channels, such as online, in-store, curbside, and mobile. By taking advantage of Celerant's in-house digital marketing services, clients can expand their business's digital footprint with personalized email marketing and online optimization.
"As we celebrate 24 years, we are driven by our passion for retail and our commitment to innovation," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. "We have been able to help our retailers transform their businesses with incredibly diverse omnichannel strategies and look forward to introducing new solutions. We also recognize the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are the backbone of our company. They are the reason why we are able to deliver high-quality products and services that make a difference in retail."
"As we continue to expand and evolve, we now have more offices and team members than ever before," stated Rob Goldman, Celerant's Vice President and CTO. "Our physical presence has grown from four office locations to seven offices spread across four different countries. Our California office has recently relocated and we are in the process of moving our New York headquarters to New Jersey, all to better support our clients and growing team. We are thankful as we look back and excited for many new opportunities as we move forward."
