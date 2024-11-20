Retail Survey Shows Gaps in Inventory and Fulfillment Threaten Holiday Success

There is a clear divide between Sales Winners and Sales Laggards, and that difference is largely defined by who has the tech to manage demand spikes and who doesn't. Post this

Key findings from the survey include:

Retailers with outdated legacy order management and inventory systems lacking real-time visibility or disconnected platforms are particularly vulnerable to losing significant revenue this season.

Without intelligent, data-powered systems, retailers may face profit reductions as high as 134% compared to competitors who leverage AI and machine learning for inventory and fulfillment optimization.

Well-integrated, AI-powered order management systems (OMS) can make all the difference in avoiding these high risks.

With AI, inventory forecasting is more accurate, reducing out-of-stock and overstock situations by 60%.

Nearly half of the study's respondents who adopted AI-driven systems reported growth rates more than 2.5 times higher than those using traditional, manual processes.

The stakes are particularly high for underperforming retailers, termed "Sales Laggards" in the study. These retailers, with flat or negative growth in 2024, struggle more than others with inventory inaccuracy, fulfillment reliability, and the use of real-time data. Sales Laggards are a staggering 22 times more likely to experience costly inventory visibility issues than top performers. Moreover, they are five times more likely to face inventory allocation challenges across store locations — a flaw that could lead to lost sales as customers increasingly expect quick, accurate fulfillment.

Meagan White, Kibo's chief marketing officer, noted the serious implications for retailers who ignore these insights. "The lack of real-time inventory visibility can be detrimental for any retailer this season. We're seeing that retailers who rely on outdated systems are at much higher risk of losing customers, facing order delays, and shouldering additional costs that eat into their margins," White commented. "There is a clear divide between Sales Winners and Sales Laggards, and that difference is largely defined by who has the tech to manage demand spikes and who doesn't."

The Kibo and IHL Group Survey included responses from 300 retailers across various segments in the retail industry, with participants representing sectors such as grocery, drug/cosmetics, apparel, electronics, and home goods. Retailers shared insights into their technology adoption, inventory management practices, and fulfillment strategies, with a focus on preparing for peak shopping periods. Quantitative responses were collected via online questionnaires, and additional qualitative insights were gathered through in-depth interviews with supply chain managers and IT leaders.

